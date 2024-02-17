With Everton still facing the very real prospect of Premier League relegation, the focus has naturally been on those who could jump a sinking ship at Goodison Park, rather than those who may arrive in the summer. However, if the Toffees do avoid the drop come May, then they could reportedly move to sign a Europa League winner.

Everton transfer news

As much as Sean Dyche will be pleased with the form of Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite this season, that form could come at a cost for the former Burnley manager. According to reports, Arsenal are interested in signing Onana this summer and Everton, if they are relegated, may be forced to watch on as the Belgian departs.

The same can be said for Branthwaite, who has reportedly attracted the interest of Tottenham Hotspur and even European giants Real Madrid in what could be a dream move for the central defender. The sales could at least help the Toffees reinforce their squad though, and avoid another Financial Fair Play punishment whilst doing so. Those at Goodison Park have already been charged twice this season, with the first resulting in a 10-point deduction and the second punishment still awaiting.

Among the players who could come in potentially using money gained through sales is Filip Kostic. According to TuttoJuve, Everton are interested in signing Kostic this summer, beating West Ham United and clubs in Saudi Arabia to the winger's signature in the process. The deal wouldn't come with a hefty fee, either, with Juventus reportedly willing to accept deals between €10m to €15m (£9m to £13m).

Kostic, now 31 years of age, is a player with plenty of experience to add to Everton's left-hand side currently occupied by Dwight McNeil, having previously played for Eintracht Frankfurt, where he won the Europa League to earn Juventus' interest.

"Mentality monster" Kostic would boost Everton

If Everton avoid relegation this season, then their attention should turn towards a solid mid-table finish and beyond in the next campaign. After all, without their 10-point deduction this season, they would be sitting comfortably nine points clear of the dropzone. Adding a player who's performed on the European stage in the form of Kostic would certainly play a part in achieving that goal too.

The winger was handed plenty of praise during his Frankfurt days, including from former teammate Kevin Trapp, who labelled Kostic a "mentality monster". Whilst the 29-year-old has stuttered at times since joining Juventus, Kostic's stats at Frankfurt speak for themselves about just how good he can be when at his best.

Filip Kostic at Eintracht Frankfurt Stats Appearances 172 Goals 33 Assists 64

A deal worth under £20m, Everton could even land an underrated bargain if they manage to fend off interest from the likes of West Ham and secure Kostic's signature this summer. First, of course, they must avoid relegation, but then they could turn their attention towards the Europa League-winning winger, making this one to watch.