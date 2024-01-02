Everton are believed to be interested in securing the shock signing of an "unbelievable" Premier League player, as rivals Liverpool look for a temporary home for one of their young talents.

Everton transfer news

The Blues could look to bolster their squad in the January transfer window, with Sean Dyche's side impressing since receiving a 10-point deduction, but still proving to be inconsistent.

Everton haven't been without transfer reports linking them with new signings recently, and they could look to improve in several area of the pitch. One player who has been backed to join the Merseysiders is Manchester City youngster Alex Robertson, but more established players could also be needed, in order to ensure a relegation battle isn't on the cards once again.

Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill has emerged as a potential option for the Blues, with the Englishman someone who could provide good squad depth in the middle of the park, and the same applies to Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker. From nowhere, however, a fresh rumour has emerged that could reverberate across the city of Liverpool, should a move come to fruition.

Everton named in race for Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho

Taking to X on Tuesday, journalist Rudy Galetti claimed that Everton are interested in signing Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho, in what represents a shock update.

"Liverpool will let Fabio Carvalho go on loan also in this second part of the season after his return from RB Leipzig. Some English clubs - Everton, Wolves and Leicester among others - asked info about him. The Portuguese, together with LFC, will take a decision soon."

This is a rumour that is likely to surprise Everton fans and Liverpool supporters in equal measure, considering how rare it is to see a player go straight from one of the local rivals to the other - the last such figure was Nick Barmby back in 2000.

Carvalho is a talented young player, but he has fallen away a little of late, being loaned out to RB Leipzig last summer and only making one start in the Bundesliga this season. He could be desperate for a new challenge, however, having been recalled by the Reds, and Jurgen Klopp has praised him in the past:

"Fabio, for the situation in which he is now, in training on an absolute super level and not being involved, how he deals with it, I have to say, that’s kind of a role model. Not that he is happy with the situation, but he never gives up. It’s unbelievable."

Carvalho is arguably at his happiest in a central attacking midfield role, but he can also play on either flank, so Dyche would have plenty of options in how to use him, giving Everton much more options in the final third in the process.

The 21-year-old may feel that he has a point to prove, and if Liverpool are happy to see him move to Goodison Park - that is surely up for debate, given the rivalry between the two clubs - he could provide moments of attacking quality during the second half of the season.