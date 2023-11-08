At the start of the Premier League season, Everton looked on a collision course for relegation with five winless games to open their campaign, highlighting a side void of any and all confidence. Fast-forward a couple of weeks, however, and the ship has steadied at Goodison Park and Sean Dyche's side are cruising towards the comforts of mid-table.

The former Burnley manager has gone from an opening run to forget to wins over Bournemouth and West Ham United, as well as a draw against an always-impressive Brighton & Hove Albion side, in what has been a sensational turnaround. Whilst concerns continue to build off the pitch and a potential points deduction and transfer sanction looms, Dyche is doing his bit to maintain Everton's safety. And he could be rewarded in the January transfer window with one particular reinforcement, according to reports.

Everton transfer news

Though they weren't in the best position to welcome extensive changes in the summer transfer window, Everton did at least manage to welcome the likes of Ashley Young, Arnaut Danjuma, Jack Harrison and Beto to hand Dyche a number of players who could make a difference in his side.

The investment of 777 Partners should hand the former Burnley boss a boost in the January transfer window too, should the Toffees avoid transfer sanctions following the Premier League's financial fair play investigation.

According to TeamTalk, Everton are eyeing a move for Fabio Jalo in January, alongside Brighton and Fulham. The Barnsley winger, who is still just 17-years-old, impressed on his senior debut for the club in their recent 3-3 FA Cup draw against non-league Horsham. Jalo's wonder goal against Horsham could have stolen the headlines if it wasn't for the visitors' incredible display to earn a replay.

The goal looks to have been enough to impress some Premier League sides, however, which could leave the youngster with a huge decision to make come January.

Everton interested in "excellent" Jalo

If Everton are to ease any future relegation fears and return to their previous place among mid-table clubs fighting for a European place, then investing in young players could be the key. Jalo would be a good first investment towards that too. The 17-year-old has earned plenty of praise during his time at Barnsley, and even earned their academy player of the season award in 2022.

Academy manager Bobby Hassell had nothing but positives to say about Jalo following the award, telling Barnsley's official website: "Fabio has had an excellent season. He’s top scorer at under 16s and under 18s level and has also played and scored for our under 23s, too.

“He’s recently had a call-up to an England youth training camp, which is testament to how well he has been playing – especially at the older age groups. We will continue to monitor his development over the coming weeks and months, but it is important that he keeps working hard in order to reach his potential, because I’m sure he has a very bright future.

“Fabio is fully deserving of this award. There were lots of players who stood out – as a collective, our under 18s have been magnificent – but the levels of consistency and maturity he has shown throughout the season have really caught the eye.”