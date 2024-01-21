An "unbelievable" Everton hero is wanted by a club to replace a big-name outgoing player, with an approach made for his services, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Everton transfer news

The Blues have been linked with various players in the January transfer window, as Sean Dyche looks to acquire the signature of some influential players, with another Premier League relegation battle far from ruled out.

Almeria attacker Largie Ramazani is a player who has been backed to join Everton a number of times in recent past, and a fresh update has claimed that they are still very much in the mix to snap him up this month. The future of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips still hasn't been decided, and the Merseysiders have emerged as potential suitors for the 28-year-old, who is widely expected to depart the Etihad on loan before the end of January.

Brentford's Frank Onyeka is seen as a possible addition, too, with the Bees midfielder limited to only six starts in the Premier League this season, and he is someone who could provide more depth in the middle of the park.

There are also concerns that Everton could lose some key players in the next few weeks, however, with Amadou Onana being linked with a move away from Goodison Park, with Arsenal thought to be in talks earlier this month and Newcastle also keen. Now, another Blues hero could also reportedly be moving on to pastures new.

Abdoulaye Doucoure could leave Everton

Taking to X, Romano said that Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq have approached Everton for midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, seeing him as a strong contender to replace Jordan Henderson at the club, following his move to Ajax, although the Toffees see him as a "key player".

"EXCLUSIVE: Al Ettifaq approach Everton to ask for Abdoulaye Doucouré as one of their top targets to replace Henderson. Understand Saudi club also approached player’s camp. EFC still consider Doucouré as key player — not easy but Al Ettifaq want new midfielder."

Losing Doucoure could be such a blow for Everton, with the midfielder arguably one of their most important players in recent years, not least scoring the goal against Bournemouth that kept them up on the final day of last season. Sky Sports pundit and boyhood Evertonian Jamie Carragher heaped praise on him after that memorable strike, saying:

"Unbelievable goal. He's had a huge influence on the team since he's come back into the team under Sean Dyche. You think of how many special goals Everton have scored to get them big points, we've seen another one today that's got Everton three points."

Abdoulaye Doucoure's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 18 Goals 6 Assists 1 Tackles per game 1.6 Key passes per game 1.3 Bookings 4 Pass completion rate 79%

Granted, Doucoure is now 31 years of age and may not get any better, but to suddenly not have him for at least the second half of the season would feel like an almighty setback, with his influence set to be so key for the remainder of the campaign.

It remains to be seen if his head will be turned by what could be a lucrative offer from Al Ettifaq, but if he does leave Everton, a tailor-made replacement simply has to come in this month.