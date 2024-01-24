As another punishment awaits Everton for breaching the Premier League's Financial Fair Play rules for a second time, the Toffees have reportedly turned their attention to finding long-term signings who can help build a pool of valuable talent, including one who could partner Jarrad Branthwaite for years to come.

Everton's FFP situation worsens

Everton have of course already been hit with one punishment for breaching FFP rules this season, having been handed a ten point deduction to deal Sean Dyche a major blow. Now, after fighting back to leave themselves on course to avoid the drop, those at Goodison Park could be hit with more bad news.

The Premier League confirmed that Everton had been found guilty of breaching the rules once again, releasing a statement, which read via BBC Sport that Nottingham Forest and Everton: "Have each confirmed that they are in breach of the league's profitability and sustainability rules.

"This is as a result of sustaining losses above the permitted thresholds for the assessment period ending season 2022-23. In accordance with Premier League rules, both cases have now been referred to the chair of the judicial panel, who will appoint separate commissions to determine the appropriate sanction."

Amid a difficult season, it is Branthwaite who has stood out at Goodison Park. The 21-year-old has risen to stardom and become a vital part of Dyche's side. And now, they could hand their star defender a partner for years to come. According to Planeta Boca Juniors, via Sport Witness, Everton have made contact to sign Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors.

The 6 foot 1 in centre-back, who is still only 18-years-old, now reportedly has a release clause of $20m (£16m) after Boca Juniors acted on Everton's interest by tying their youngster down to a new deal. Given the Toffees' financial situation, the Argentine club may have done enough to fend off the Toffees until at least the summer, but they could then be in a better position to make their move.

It's certainly a positive sign that Everton have turned to the South American market, given the success that the likes of Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion have had in recent years, welcoming Julian Alvarez, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and others. Meanwhile, finding a player to step up alongside Branthwaite for years to come could be the key to success for those at Goodison Park.

Branthwaite's stats show just how important he has been for Dyche this season, standing in the top 84 percentile for tackles per 90 and the top 86 percentile for interceptions per 90. Add Anselmino to that and suddenly Everton could put their defensive troubles to bed and ensure that their relegation fears are a thing of the past, whether they welcome the young defender this month or in the future.