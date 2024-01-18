Whilst Everton's focus may well be on the potential punishment awaiting them for breaking the Premier League's Financial Fair Play rules for a second time, reports suggest that they could still strengthen through the addition of a top-flight champion.

Everton break FFP rules for a second time

Having been handed a 10-point deduction earlier in the season, before fighting back to remain outside of the relegation zone, the last thing Everton needed was to face another punishment. Fighting back after losing 10 points was defiant. Climbing back after another deduction may prove to be an impossible task. Yet, here they are, in breach of the rules again.

The Premier League released a statement confirming the news that Everton and Nottingham Forest had breached their profit and sustainability rules, which read via BBC Sport:

"This is as a result of sustaining losses above the permitted thresholds for the assessment period ending season 2022-23. In accordance with Premier League rules, both cases have now been referred to the chair of the judicial panel, who will appoint separate commissions to determine the appropriate sanction."

Everton, in turn, issued a response, posting a club statement on X:

It remains to be seen just what Everton's punishment could be if they are indeed hit with another one. Currently one point above the dropzone, any deductions could prove to be fatal to their survival chances this season.

Everton make first move to sign Phillips

Even amid the aforementioned chaos away from the pitch, the Toffees could still sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City this month. According to Ben Jacobs, Everton have made contact over a deal for Phillips, with Atletico Madrid and West Ham United doing the same. Jacobs posted the news on X:

Given Phillips' lack of game-time, it's more clear than ever that he desperately needs a move away from the Etihad this month if he is to stand any chance of earning a place in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 team this summer. And what better way to impress the England boss than by helping to keep Everton afloat in England's top flight?

If Sean Dyche can secure the defensive midfielder's signature and get him back to the type of form that initially earned the interest of Manchester City, then he could discover the key to survival even amid further FFP punishment. The fact that Jordan Pickford's agent is the same as Phillips' could also go a long way in helping the potential move.

At his best, Phillips has earned high praise, including from Southgate. The Three Lions boss previously said: “He’s been excellent. The way he has taken to international football, it hasn’t surprised us because what we’d seen with Leeds, even in the Championship, we felt could convert into our team. We felt he could play an important role with us."