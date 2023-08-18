As Premier League games begin to come thick and fast, Everton are reportedly interested in bolstering their attacking options before the summer transfer window slams shut.

The Toffees scored just 35 goals in the entirety of last season, with only Wolverhampton Wanderers finding the back of the net less.

With that said, Sean Dyche's attention has reportedly turned towards FC Porto's Goncalo Borges.

What's the latest on Goncalo Borges to Everton?

Looking to improve their performance in front of goal this season, Everton are interested in signing Porto winger Borges, according to Fabrizio Romano, who believes that the 22-year-old "could be on the move".

Those at Goodison Park will need to act fast if they want to secure Borges' signature, however, with West Ham United also reportedly interested in making a move this summer. Given their budget increase following the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal for a reported £105m, too, the Hammers would have no trouble finding the funds to welcome the winger.

So far, it's been a fairly successful window for those in Merseyside, welcoming four reinforcements, in the form of Jack Harrison, Ashley Young, Arnaut Danjuma, and Chermiti - spending a reported total of just €15.5m (£13m).

Should Everton sign Goncalo Borges?

Even though Everton have already strengthened on the wing with the signing of Harrison, welcoming a younger option in the form of Borges would be no bad thing. The 21-year-old has plenty of time to grow into a player capable of playing a crucial role in Dyche's side.

In the previous campaign, Borges impressed many in Portugal with his five goals and two assists for Porto's B team, whilst also breaking into the first-team and clearly impressing enough to attract interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

Playing just over one full 90 for the first-team, whenever given the opportunity, Borges wasted no time in proving exactly why he was selected to make the step up last season. And the statistics only back that up.

According to FBref, the youngster made six progressive passes, 12 progressive carries, and attempted 14 take-ons in the very few minutes that he was given in the previous campaign.

The number of take-ons is particularly impressive. They show a fearless player, despite his inexperience, and if Everton are to avoid the drop this season, then that's certainly a trait that they'll be desperate for.

The Toffees were reportedly interested in Borges last summer, and even saw two bids rejected. But they didn't move on, and now they're seemingly back to potentially land his signature at last.

Of course, with just under two weeks remaining in the transfer window, anything could happen, as domestic leagues across Europe begin to get underway.

Dyche's side started the season with a frustrating 1-0 loss against Fulham at Goodison Park, handing them the worst start possible. Next up, they must square off against Unai Emery's Aston Villa side, who will be looking for redemption themselves after suffering an opening day thumping courtesy of Newcastle United.