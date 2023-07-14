Sean Dyche will be hoping to lead Everton to a more productive campaign in 2023/24 as he looks ahead to his first full season in charge.

Having recently signed Ashley Young on a free transfer, the Toffees could now look to lure a current Manchester United winger to the club this summer…

Could Everton sign Anthony Elanga?

According to The Athletic, the Goodison Park outfit are interested in a move for Anthony Elanga during the transfer window, although they could face competition for the youngster from Nottingham Forest.

Everton were close to securing a loan move for him back in January, yet United pulled the plug at the last minute. Could it be second time lucky for the club this month?

The Old Trafford side have slashed their asking price for Sweden international to just £10m and this could represent a good piece of business by Dyche, who will be aiming to lead the Toffees into the top half of the table next term.

Who is leaving Everton?

A move for Elanga would be just the second player to arrive at Everton this summer after Young however there has already been a few faces heading in the opposite direction. Moise Kean joined Juventus permanently, while the likes of Tom Davies, Andros Townsend and Ellis Simms have also departed, leaving the former Burnley manager short of attacking options.

Winger Demarai Gray has also been linked with a move to fellow Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and West Ham United this summer and despite the Jamaican international scoring six goals last term – the second-highest total in the squad – it appears he could be on the move.

Elanga would make for an ideal heir to the former Premier League winner and aged just 21, still has plenty of time to develop into the player that was dubbed a “breath of fresh air” by former United defender Denis Irwin back in 2021.

Last season proved to be a tricky one in his ascent to becoming a regular for the Red Devils, making just seven starts in all competitions and contributing just two assists during that time. The season prior however, he gave everyone at Old Trafford a glimpse of his immense talents.

Elanga registered five goal contributions for the first team – three goals and two assists – that included scoring away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, while also impressing at youth level too and with his adaptability across the front three useful for both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, it looked as though he could be a star of the future.

Indeed, from 14 fewer starts than Gray during that campaign, Elanga managed just five fewer goal contributions (nine to four), created just three fewer big chances (six to three) and won more tackles (1.2 to 0.9) and more total duels (four to 3.6), showing that despite the lack of experience, he wasn't that far off the Everton winger.

Of course, the 5 foot 10 speedster will be hoping last term was just a bump in the road, yet a move to a club like Everton, where he will surely get many more starts, could be vital for his long term progression, and he certainly has the ability to succeed Gray on the left wing.