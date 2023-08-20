Everton have made four signings during the summer transfer window, and of those, it is perhaps Jack Harrison who could make the biggest impact.

The former Leeds United winger enjoyed an excellent season during 2022/23, despite suffering relegation. The 26-year-old registered 12 goal contributions – five goals and seven assists – in the Premier League.

This led him to rank second across the Leeds squad for goal contributions while also ranking first for big chances created (nine), key passes per game (1.5) and successful dribbles per game (1.3), and there is no doubt he could significantly bolster the stagnant Everton attack.

Sean Dyche may also be close to securing a move for another attacking option - and one that could see Harrison thrive on the wing for the Toffees.

Could Everton sign another player?

According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Everton are showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike ahead of the final weeks of the transfer window.

This follows on from Fabrizio Romano stating that the Goodison Park side were looking to secure his services on an initial loan deal with an option to buy, although no fee was mentioned.

Despite signed attack-minded players such as Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma, Dyche has only secured one striker this summer in Youssef Chermiti - and there is no doubt there could be at least one more to arrive at the club.

How good is Hugo Ekitike?

Ekitike is undoubtedly talented, or PSG wouldn’t have signed him from Stade Reims last summer, and at just 21 years old, the future is extremely bright.

The 6 foot 2 gem netted 11 goals and grabbed four assists for Reims during the 2021/22 season, which led to the French giants moving for him, and although he scored just three goals across all competitions, playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will have been a crucial learning experience.

By moving to Everton, not only will he get more opportunities in the starting XI, but he could get Harrison flying on the wing - while the Frenchman could benefit enormously himself.

The PSG gem has been lauded as having “bags of talent” by journalist Lee Davey, while his former manager at Reims, Oscar Garcia, even hailed the youngster as “special”.

Judging by his meteoric rise to playing for one of the biggest teams on the continent, that praise is certainly justified.

Harrison has registered 28 assists across the previous four seasons, and given how impressive Ekitike can be in front of goal, he will be aiming to improve on his total of seven from last term.

It could be a match made in heaven, and given just how poor the club have been in terms of scoring goals during the last two campaigns - netting 34 last term and 43 the year before, it’s evident that in order to avoid yet another relegation battle, Dyche needs players who could change their fortunes in the final third.

Harrison is a solid signing by Dyche, yet by making a concrete move for Ekitike before the transfer window shuts, the former Burnley boss could secure a gamechanger for Everton as they look to enjoy a better season than they did in the previous two.