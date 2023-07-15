Sean Dyche has made just one signing for Everton during the summer transfer window, with Ashley Young arriving on a free transfer following his release from Aston Villa.

Although a solid signing, he is hardly the most attractive name in the world and with the Toffees desperate to avoid battling against relegation from the Premier League for the third successive season, there will need to be much more quality added between now and the end of August.

With seven players departing Merseyside, Dyche has managed to free up some on the wage bill, yet this will prove to be wasteful if he doesn’t try and actively improve his first-team squad, with areas all over the pitch requiring some strength in depth, including the left-back slot.

Niels Nkounkou was one of the players to leave the club and this leaves Vitaliy Mykolenko as the sole left sided defensive option heading into the new campaign, something which Dyche will be hoping to sort sooner rather than later.

The Toffees have been linked with a move for Sassuolo left-back, Rogerio and with the player entering the final 12 months of his contract at the club, he could be available for a fee of around €10m (£8.5m) as he has communicated with the Serie A side that he doesn’t want to renew his deal - opening up the idea that he could move on this summer.

Dyche will face competition from the likes of Newcastle United, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund for his signature, with all three teams being able to offer Champions League football to the Brazilian sensation.

Could Everton sign Rogerio this summer?

With a more than affordable price tag, Dyche should be making an offer for the left-back as not only could he add some much-needed depth to that position in the squad, but he may also offer more than Mykolenko, especially in an attacking sense.

Indeed, last season, the 25-year-old registered more assists (three to none), progressive carries (110 to 31), shot-creating actions per 90 (2.22 to 1.56), touches in the attacking third (523 to 370) and crosses (113 to 57) than the Ukrainian, clearly suggesting he could pose a bigger attacking threat for Everton should he arrive this summer.

The Brazilian also ranks in the top 12% across Europe’s big five leagues for progressive carries per 90 (3.3) and the top 13% for progressive passes per 90 (5.56), while Mykolenko only managed to register 1.05 progressive carries and 3.39 progressive passes per 90, ranking him in the bottom 89% and 63% across these metrics, again suggesting that Rogerio would be an ideal attacking upgrade.

The current Everton left-back is more solid defensively, winning more total duels per game (3.4 to 3.3), making more tackles per game (1.7 to one) and more interceptions per game (1.4 to one), however there isn’t much between them and this indicates that Rogerio could certainly improve upon moving to the Premier League.

It would be a solid investment should Dyche sign Rogerio this summer, adding some quality to his back line who could not only prove to be a major threat in the final third, but also contribute well defensively and for just £8.5m, it could be a serious bargain.