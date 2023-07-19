Everton have made only one signing so far this summer, with Ashley Young joining the Toffees on a free transfer, and although he will bring a wealth of experience to the club, it is hardly the marquee name that the supporters expect.

More arrivals will be required in order for Sean Dyche’s men to avoid yet another Premier League relegation battle and with this in mind, they have been linked with a move for Nigerian striker Victor Boniface ahead of 2023/24.

How much will Victor Boniface cost?

According to Nigerian outlet Football Rover, the Merseyside outfit have emerged as a contender to lure him away from Belgian side Union St-Gilloise in order to bolster their attacking options.

USG value the 22-year-old at just €12m (£10m) and although Dyche will have some money to spend during the transfer window, securing young talent on the cheap will perhaps be a perfect way to approach his transfer business.

They could however, face competition from German side RB Leipzig with regard to a potential move, and with Champions League football being on offer at the Bundesliga outfit next season, Dyche may need to come up with a wonderful offer to lure him to Goodison Park.

Who is Victor Boniface?

The Toffees scored a paltry total of 34 league goals last season which was the second-worst total across the whole top flight, indicating just how poor they were in front of goal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Neal Maupay and Ellis Simms netted just four times across all competitions between them and this was one of the main reasons why they lingered near the bottom of the table for so long, narrowly escaping the drop.

This clearly highlights the need more one or more new strikers at the club and Boniface should certainly be a wonderful choice.

The 22-year-old plundered 22 goals and grabbed 12 assists for USG last term, which would have made up 65% of Everton’s total league goal tally, suggesting he has the capabilities to improve this next term.

He also averaged 0.9 key passes per game and created four big chances last season for the Belgian side in the league, indicating that he could offer more than just a clinical goal threat, linking up well with others around him. As such, he could form a solid partnership with Dwight McNeil.

The Englishman recorded seven goals and three assists, emerging as their top scorer, yet his abilities on the wing could allow Boniface to flourish and score even more should he make the move to Everton.

McNeil delivered 0.5 crosses into the penalty area per 90 across the previous 365 days and with Boniface scoring five headers during 2022/23, he could reap his rewards by getting on the end of regular deliveries into the box from the Everton gem.

The 23-year-old led the way with big chances created (11) while ranking second for key passes per game (1.4) across the whole Everton squad during the 2022/23 league season.

It's these creative qualities that could also generate plenty of chances for the Nigerian starlet, who has shown a keen eye for goal during the embryonic stages of his career.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig lauded Boniface for being “on fire” alongside compatriots such as Victor Osimhen and Terem Moffi and judging by his statistics over the previous 12 months, he could be a wonderful addition to the Everton squad.