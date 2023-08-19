Everton manager Sean Dyche is still on the lookout for more reinforcements before the transfer window shuts, particularly to bolster his attacking options.

The goal-shy Toffees failed to score in their opening Premier League tie of the 2023/24 season, going down to Fulham 1-0, despite registering 19 shots in total.

With this in mind, could they be a step closer to securing a long-term target in the coming days? This could indeed be the case, especially with the player submitting a transfer request at his current club.

Will Everton make more signings?

The Goodison Park side have been tracking Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto throughout the summer, and there has been a recent update on his future by journalist David Ornstein.

He said: “Wilfried Gnonto submits written transfer request in attempt to secure Leeds United exit. Multiple Everton bids for 19yo rejected; most recent £25m including bonuses + sell-on. EFC ready to table improved offer. LUFC insist not for sale.”

Dyche clearly doesn’t want the youngster to slip from his grasp, and with the player now handing in a transfer request, Leeds may have no option but to accept Everton’s next bid in order to secure a solid fee for him.

The £16k-per-week gem only joined Leeds last summer from FC Zurich, and if Everton get their way, he could be on the move yet again.

What could Wilfried Gnonto offer Everton?

The 19-year-old certainly burst onto the scene at Leeds last season, becoming one of their few bright sparks in a campaign that ended in relegation.

He ranked fifth for goals and assists (six) across the Leeds squad, while also finishing in the top five for big chances created, key passes and successful dribbles per game, showcasing his attacking talents on the left wing.

The teenage “pocket rocket” – as dubbed by pundit Tam McManus last season – registered four assists during 24 Premier League ties, while creating three big chances and averaging one key pass per game, suggesting he could form a solid duo with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The striker has endured an injury-hit previous two years, missing a total of 46 games in the process. However, when he is fit and firing, the Englishman is arguably their biggest attacking threat.

Despite just seven goals in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns combined, Calvert-Lewin scored 16 goals across just 33 league matches in 2020/21, demonstrating just how important he was to the team.

Having a player like Gnonto on the left wing could give the striker plenty of incentive to get back to his best. The Italy international will only get better as time goes on, and his ability to create opportunities for his teammates and take on defenders will be vital for Everton.

The Toffees scored just 34 Premier League goals last term - fewer than the three relegated teams and the second-lowest total in the division.

Dyche will be hoping to secure a move for Gnonto in the next week or so in order to boost his faltering attack, and combined with a fit Calvert-Lewin, the duo could cause plenty of chaos for opposition defenders during the 2023/24 season.