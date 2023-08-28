Highlights Everton's poor start to the season highlights their urgent need for reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

The club has reportedly made an offer to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire on loan, potentially improving their leaky defense.

Signing Maguire could benefit both parties, as the player has previously shown his quality and could provide a much-needed boost to Everton's defense.

Enduring their worst start to a season in their 145-year history, it would be putting it lightly to say that Everton are in desperate need of reinforcement in the few remaining days of the summer transfer window.

The Toffees got their season underway with a frustrating 1-0 loss against Fulham, before being brushed to one side by Aston Villa, and defeated by relegation rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With three losses, and zero goals scored, Sean Dyche and co have been left with some mountain to climb.

They could at least take their first steps towards that crucial turning point through the transfer market, however, with one particular defender potentially arriving.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

So far this summer, Everton's main focus has been on bolstering their attacking options, adding to the irony of their failure to find the back of the net a single time in the opening three Premier League games.

Dyche will hope to have sorted his side's shortcomings in front of goal once and for all with the reported arrival of Udinese striker Beto, however, allowing him to shift his attention towards the Toffees' leaky backline.

With that said, according to Alan Nixon of The Sun, via Football 365, Everton have made an offer to sign out-of-favour Manchester United defender Harry Maguire on loan this season, paying £50k of his reported £200k per week salary in the process.

Maguire, of course, saw a move to West Ham United fall through earlier in the window, after he failed to agree personal terms with the Hammers.

Now, he has reportedly been thrown a lifeline by those at Goodison Park, as we approach the end of the transfer window.

It remains to be seen if the move will come into fruition, however.

Should Everton sign Harry Maguire?

Things haven't quite worked out for Maguire at Manchester United, resulting in a place outside of Erik ten Hag's plans so far this season. The fact is, a move away would probably suit all parties involved.

If Everton can get the best out of the former Manchester United captain, too, then they'll have themselves a defender who was once playing at a level to warrant a reported £80m move to Old Trafford in the first place.

Statistically speaking, too, the England international is a class above current Everton defender Michael Keane, as per FBref.

Player Progressive Passes Per 90 Interceptions Per 90 Blocks Per 90 Tackles Won Per 90 Harry Maguire 3.06 1.53 2.12 0.71 Michael Keane 2.84 1.28 1.10 0.37

When on form, Maguire has earned plenty of praise in the past, too, including from Manchester United and England teammate Luke Shaw, who said, via TalkSport:

"Of course Harry is an amazing player, an amazing character. He has taken a lot of stick, probably more than I have ever seen before in football but he never hides away, he is always there.

"You can have people that can hide away and not want to be in the spotlight but he keeps putting himself in the spotlight and it shows the strength and character he has got because, come on, everyone knows that he is an unbelievable player."