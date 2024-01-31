Now in the Premier League relegation zone following Luton Town's 4-0 thumping of Brighton & Hove Albion and another Financial Fair Play punishment potentially looming, Everton haven't exactly had the most enjoyable month. But with just two days left in the January transfer window, they could yet turn things around by welcoming crucial reinforcements.

First, however, they could be bidding farewell to out-of-favour defender Ben Godfrey, who has been linked with a move to Leeds United before the end of the window. If the defender does leave, the door could then reportedly swing open for an instant replacement in a busy end to the window.

Ben Godfrey could seal exit

Given his place in the pecking order at Goodison Park, Godfrey has been one who could leave Everton for some time now. And it could be Leeds who benefit. According to the latest reports, Leeds saw their loan bid for Godfrey rejected but are still pushing to get a deal over the line. The Toffees, of course, paid a reported £25m to sign the defender from Norwich City in 2020 in what was a hefty deal considering what's happened since, and will be hoping to recoup at least a chunk of that amount if they sell up.

Godfrey's exit would also make room for a replacement. According to TeamTalk, Everton are eyeing a move for Harry Souttar, who has similarly found himself out-of-favour at Leicester City, who could be open to sanctioning a sale for the Australian to free up some space for reinforcements of their own before the window slams shut.

With a lot of moving parts involved, it remains to be seen whether those at Goodison Park will welcome Souttar before the end of the current window. It could all rely on Godfrey's future and whether Leeds can present a suitable enough offer in the next day or so.

"Outstanding" Souttar would be an upgrade on Godfrey

Standing at 6 foot 5, Souttar's aerial presence alone could provide Everton with a major boost if they decided to sign the former Stoke City defender. Souttar's stats when in the Premier League compared to Godfrey's last season highlight that he'd also be an instant upgrade on the current Toffees centre-back.

2022/23 Premier League stats Harry Souttar Ben Godfrey Progressive Carries 12 9 Progressive Passes 54 19 Tackles Won 15 11 Blocks 18 12 Interceptions 19 8

Former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is among those to have praised Souttar in the past, saying via Football Scotland after the defender's debut last season: “Big Harry’s a presence, but he can also play football – anybody who saw him at the World Cup, he was outstanding there. So for him to come in, having only just joined the club, and into a real tough away game, up against Watkins, who’s a really good player, I thought he did really well.”

As time ticks by in the transfer window, Everton could yet benefit from a potential Godfrey exit and secure an upgrade who could quickly hand Sean Dyche a selection headache in the remainder of the season.