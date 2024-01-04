As improved as Everton have been this season, their 10-point deduction is beginning to catch up with them in the Premier League, with just one point separating the Blues from Luton Town in the relegation zone. Given that the Hatters also have a game in hand on Everton, Sean Dyche will be desperately hoping to ensure that his side don't slip into their early season form and into the dropzone.

What could help prevent that is the January transfer window, with those at Goodison Park presented with the opportunity to solve any remaining issues in Dyche's squad. And that could see them land one player who has attracted plenty of interest.

Everton transfer news

One prominent issue in Everton's squad is a lack of goalscorer. Even with Dominic Calvert-Lewin finally back fit and seemingly over his injury problems, the Englishman has struggled to rediscover his best form. Meanwhile, summer signing Beto has failed to make an impact on the goalscoring front, leaving Dyche out of options. It perhaps sums things up that Abdoulaye Doucoure is Everton's top goalscorer in the Premier League this season with six goals to his name. With the winter window open, however, the Toffees could find a solution to their problem.

According to Graeme Bailey, Everton are eyeing a move to sign Lawrence Shankland, who has starred for Hearts in the Scottish Premiership this season. The forward has reportedly attracted the interest of Scottish giants Celtic, Sheffield United, Burnley, Southampton, Hull City and Middlesbrough to hand Everton a busy race to win his signature if they pursue a deal this month.

It remains to be seen just how much Hearts demand for their captain this month, but the Merseyside club would certainly be wise to welcome the goalscorer ahead of a vital second half of the Premier League season.

Shankland "the best" striker in Scotland

Whilst Rangers and Celtic compete for the Scottish Premiership, it is Hearts captain Shankland who continues to steal the headlines. The 28-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season so far and has more than earned a big move, should the opportunity arise.

Shankland's stats only back that up too - the forward has scored 18 goals in 28 games in all competitions this season, which includes 13 in the Scottish Premiership. At Everton, of course, that would make him the top goalscorer by some distance and put him just one goal away from leading the Golden Boot race in the Premier League.

With that said, it's no surprise that Shankland has been at the centre of praise from Kris Boyd, who said, via The Scottish Sun: "I have spoken about Kyogo in this league in terms of the different types of strikers. Kyogo couldn't finish that. His finishing is unbelievable and for me, he is the best in the league."

Certainly high praise for the Hearts man, Shankland could now get a Premier League move this month to solve Dyche's biggest problem at Goodison Park. Solve that problem and Everton could be as good as safe in England's top flight.