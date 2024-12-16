Everton are interested in signing a "fantastic dribbler" who now wants to leave his club this January, according to a report.

Everton takeover nearing completion ahead of January

The Friedkin Group are now on the verge of completing their takeover of Everton, having received Premier League approval, meaning the new owners could be at the helm by the time the January transfer window begins in just a few weeks time.

With the Toffees currently just three points clear of the bottom three, the new owners may feel that some new reinforcements are needed this winter, and a number of attacking targets have been identified by the current regime, including Corinthians' Yuri Alberto.

The Brazilian is considering a move in January, and he could be available for a fee of around £17m, which would make him a relatively affordable option to bolster Sean Dyche's strike force.

Having scored just 14 league goals this season, Everton may view strengthening their attack as a priority, and it was recently reported that Lyon are now open to selling Ernest Nuamah in order to balance their books this January.

Nuamah wants to leave in January

Now, there has been a new update on Nuamah's future, with CaughtOffside reporting that Nuamah wants to leave this winter, as he feels he has not received enough game time in Ligue 1 so far this season. A number of clubs are interested in signing the 21-year-old, with Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Fulham also name checked, while European giants AS Roma and Sevilla may also be tempted to make a move.

As it stands, Lyon are holding out for a fee of €25m - €30m (£21m - £25m), but the interested parties are struggling to meet the asking price, meaning they may also consider orchestrating a loan move.

Although the Ghanaian has mainly been limited to cameo appearances as a substitute so far this season, there are signs that he could be a shrewd acquisition for the Toffees this winter. During his time with FC Nordsjaelland, the youngster received praise for his ability on the ball, as well as his shooting.

The starlet's dribbling ability is particularly impressive, ranking in the 90th percentile for progressive carries per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers in the top European leagues.

That said, Nuamah is yet to really prove himself outside of Denmark, meaning it would be risky for the Toffees to shell out £25m this winter, and it could be wise to take him on loan first, should Lyon be open to that arrangement.