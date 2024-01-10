With Everton still sitting precariously above the relegation zone by one point in the Premier League, the January transfer window could prove to be more important than ever. The Toffees have enjoyed some excellent displays throughout the current campaign, but a 10-point deduction has left them in an unwanted scrap to survive.

Sean Dyche will hope that this month hands him the perfect opportunity to push away from the bottom three and bring their position in the top flight to where their performances have been.

With that said, the former Burnley boss has reportedly identified one particular midfielder as a major target this month. Given Amadou Onana's exit links, it may well be the perfect move for Everton.

Everton transfer news

The Toffees are at serious risk of losing Onana, with several clubs are reportedly plotting moves to sign the Belgian this month, which could leave Dyche without a key part of his side.

Perhaps hoping to reinforce their midfield before it reaches crisis point, however, reports suggest that Everton are interested in signing a Premier League player who's been in top form in the current campaign. It would certainly be a major coup for Dyche this month.

According to Football Transfers, Everton are interested in signing Scott McTominay and Dyche has identified the Manchester United man as a major target. The Scotland international has been the standout in a disappointing United side this season, with his goals playing an important part in the few good moments that Erik ten Hag's team have enjoyed.

It remains to be seen whether United are willing to cash in on their academy graduate amid Everton's interest, but with the Red Devils reportedly opening talks to sign Onana, the Merseyside club could use the Belgian to their advantage in any deal for McTominay this month.

"Unbelievable" McTominay has outperformed Onana this season

Whilst it would be a blow to lose a young midfielder of such high potential in Onana, McTominay would be an adequate replacement capable of making an instant impact at Goodison Park. McTominay's versatility allows him to play in central midfield, centre-back and in defensive midfield would certainly hand Dyche a boost when it comes to sourcing options in the relegation scrap too. And as McTominay's stats show, he's even outperformed Onana in certain areas this season.

Player Goals Blocks Interceptions Clearances Scott McTominay 5 17 10 30 Amadou Onana 1 13 9 15

It's no wonder when looking at the numbers that the United man has been at the centre of praise from several Old Trafford icons this season, including Wes Brown. The former defender told MUTV, via United In Focus: "He’s playing unbelievable at the moment, the runs into the box, he makes himself a nuisance, people can’t pick him up.”

In what could prove to be a vital month, McTominay may have a vital career decision to make. As Everton look to avoid the drop once again in the Premier League, they would be wise to move for the versatile midfielder before the end of the window.