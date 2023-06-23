Everton are targeting a deal to sign Jack Harrison this summer, according to Football Insider, as Sean Dyche prepares for his first full season at Goodison Park.

Everton transfer news - will they sign Jack Harrison?

The Toffees are reportedly looking to swoop in and bring Harrison to Goodison Park this summer after the Leeds United winger suffered relegation to the Championship last season.

As per the report, the 26-year-old dynamo's current contract at Elland Road includes a release clause of just £16m following their demotion to the second tier.

With such a low fee, the Merseyside outfit may need to act fast in order to secure Harrison's signature this summer, as they begin a rebuild which Dyche will hope ensures their Premier League safety and more in the coming campaign.

Will Jack Harrison replace Demarai Gray in Everton's line-up?

If Harrison does make the move to Everton this summer, then Demarai Gray should be concerned.

Since the arrival of Dyche, the former Leicester City winger has struggled to establish himself in a similar way that made him a key figure under former boss Frank Lampard, going from playing the full 90 in four consecutive games to being instantly benched in the new manager's first game in charge, against Arsenal.

The arrival of Harrison would only limit Gray's game time even more, too, given the fact that they are both wingers, primarily on the left flank, and the Leeds man is coming off the back of an impressive season in a struggling side.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the reported target was involved in 16 goals in all competitions, with six goals and 10 assists to his name as Leeds were relegated - pretty impressive returns considering just how badly the Whites struggled in front of goal.

Meanwhile, in comparison, the man that he could replace at Everton managed just seven goal involvements in all competitions - scoring six goals and assisting just one other. He also ended the season with a barren run, with nine straight games without a direct goal contribution.

That's not to say that Dyche wouldn't have a selection headache, however, as statistics show players of very similar potential and quality.

As per FBref, both players make over three progressive carries and have over 30% shots on target success per 90. The key difference, and the stat that should leave Gray worried about his place is Harrison's passing ability.

The Leeds man makes over double the amount of progressive passes per 90 than Gray, and as Everton look to finally find some goals in their side in a bid to change their fortunes on the pitch, this could be the key.

Harrison has certainly attracted praise in the past, too, even when struggling, with Kevin Phillips telling Football Insider:

"Harrison was quite brilliant last year.

"He hasn’t been anywhere near as effective as this season though which has surprised me.

“The second season is always more difficult though because people work you out, as a team and an individual. You need to come up with different ways of playing to combat that. The sign of a good player is one that is continually evolving and getting better.

"Harrison is undoubtedly a good player. It’s great that he got himself a goal. It will do his confidence the world of good."

The former Sunderland man was proved right as well, as Harrison - who was also once hailed as a "beast" by Leeds reporter Beren Cross - bounced back and could now be on his way to Everton in a move that may spark concern for Gray's future at Goodison Park.