Everton have seemingly turned a corner with three wins in their last five games, steering them well on course to avoid relegation once again in the Premier League. As an added bonus, Sean Dyche's side even find themselves in the last eight of the Carabao Cup after easing past a struggling Burnley side to win 3-0. Next, the Toffees host an impressive Brighton & Hove Albion side in the hope of making it three wins on the bounce in all competitions.

Off the pitch, things aren't going quite as smoothly, however. The club are currently being investigated for breaking financial fair play regulations and could be handed a 12-point deduction as a result, and perhaps also some transfer limitations. If found guilty, one particular transfer plan could be ruined, according to reports.

Everton transfer news

Everton spent well during the summer transfer window despite their financial problems. They welcomed the likes of Beto, Jack Harrison, Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma, and are finally beginning to get results with those arrivals. The reported investment of 777 Partners at the club could see Dyche handed a transfer boost, but that can only happen if the Toffees avoid a sanction in the market, which would scupper their current plan.

According to TeamTalk, Everton want to sign Harrison on a permanent basis after the winger impressed at the start of his Goodison Park loan spell from Leeds United. The Yorkshire club's reported price-tag of £30m could yet see Everton frustrated in their pursuit of the winger, however, with any financial difficulty likely standing in the way of such a move.

Those on Merseyside may well be hoping that by the time Harrison's loan spell is up next summer, any FFP issues will have blown over and Dyche will be on course for another solid season.

Why Everton should keep "terrific" Jack Harrison

When it comes to goals, Everton have struggled in recent years, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin failing to ever really return to his best form. In fact, it's only recently that the academy graduate has found his goalscoring boots again, much to the relief of Dyche and co. Harrison's 2022/23 stats prove, however, that he can be the man to step up for his side when it comes to finding the back of the net if Calvert-Lewin drops off again.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Jack Harrison - 2022/23 season 5 7 103 103

The winger was at the centre of praise during his time at Leeds, with Tony Cascarino telling TalkSPORT, via The Boot Room: “Jack Harrison was terrific in the game, he scored a good goal. I like him, he’s always likely to chip in with goals. You can utilise him in different positions. I’ve seen him on the left, which I think is probably his best position, but I’ve also seen him play a little bit more inside. It was a big victory for Leeds.”

With that said, it's no surprise that Everton are keen to turn Harrison's deal permanent. They'll just hope that FFP sanctions don't stand in the way next summer.