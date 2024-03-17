As Everton continue to compete in an FFP-induced relegation battle, one eye has turned to the summer as the Toffees eye a deal for a proven Premier League talent.

Toffees braced for big summer

As the Goodison Park faithful eagerly await news of a takeover, there is plenty of action on the transfer front as it looks like a season of change for Everton. Amadou Onana has long been linked with a move away from Merseyside with Arsenal seemingly leading the race to sign the midfielder.

Another Toffees' star possibly destined for a future beyond Goodison is Jarrad Branthwaite. The defender has been attracting interest from across Europe with the 21-year-old's recent call-up to the England national team only increasing this attention. A rumoured fee of £75million would be necessary to complete the deal with Spurs and Real Madrid among the interested parties.

In regard to incomings, Sean Dyche looks eager to find an immediate replacement for Branthwaite with Everton linked to moves for Championship defenders Jacob Greaves and Rav van den Berg. With the Merseyside outfit clearly desperate to make improvements this summer, the club also look set to secure their first deal well before the window has opened.

Everton in pole position to sign Harrison

As reported by TeamTalk, Everton are in pole position to complete the permanent transfer of Jack Harrison with the outlet stating that the Toffees "have negotiated a deal that allows them to make the move permanent next summer, with a price of around £20m believed to have been agreed", although there are some variables to a deal going through.

Harrison has been on loan at Everton this season after his parent club Leeds suffered relegation to the second tier at the end of the last campaign. Since arriving at Goodison Park, the 27-year-old has contributed four goals and three assists as the Toffees fight to stay in the Premier League.

Jack Harrison Stats Last 365 Days Total Per 90 Percentile Rank vs Comparable Wingers Non-Penalty Goals 0.20 91 Assists 0.13 70 Touches 2.34 87 Progressive Carries 2.71 92

Harrison's time on Merseyside has seen him earn the praise of Dyche who spoke highly of the player after he scored against Man City back in December:

“Against City I thought he was very good. I think there’s so much good to come from people like him, he’s good around the group as well and rubs off on people. He’s got a natural positivity about him.

“I think he enjoys it here, he enjoys the training and the group he’s with so that’s a good blend. That’s the kind of blend we want, players to come here, to work hard but also have professional enjoyment as I call it.”

With the financial future at Goodison still uncertain, it is arguably not the time for Everton to be taking risks in the transfer market. However, making Harrison's deal permanent could represent a major coup for the Toffees in the long run as they acquire a player who knows the side and can go on to make an impact.