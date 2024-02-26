Everton have been boosted by more good news after their points deduction was reduced, as a "phenomenal" player wants to sign a longer term deal at Goodison Park this summer.

Everton points deduction reduced

A dramatic season at Everton continues, with so much happening since August, whether it be the 10-point deduction, issues surrounding 777 Partners' takeover or simply on-pitch matters, the Blues faithful finally got some good news on Monday.

Focus in the boardroom can now turn a little more towards new signings ahead of the summer transfer window, with a bit more security in the bank over the club's top flight status, and the Blues have been linked with some exciting players in recent days, like Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar.

Sunderland centre-back Daniel Ballard has also emerged as a possible option for Everton at the end of the season, with the 24-year-old seen as a replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite, should the latter head elsewhere. He has started 32 of his side's 34 Championship matches this season, winning an average of 2.9 aerial duels per game.

Juventus and Serbia left-sided ace Filip Kostic is also being looked at by the Blues, in what could be an exciting piece of business, considering he has won 60 caps for his country.

Jack Harrison wants permanent Everton deal

According to Football Insider, Jack Harrison wants to seal a permanent move to Everton this summer and sign a longer term deal after joining on loan from Leeds United.

"Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that Harrison is eager to remain in the Premier League next season, but does not want to return to Elland Road even if they earn promotion from the Championship. However, a permanent move for the 27-year-old will hinge on the Toffees’ pending takeover by 777 Partners and the result of their points deduction appeal."

Signing Harrison permanently is something Everton should definitely be intending to do this summer, with the Englishman proving to be a positive addition to date, despite the Blues struggling since his arrival.

The 27-year-old has registered six goal involvements (three goals and assists apiece) from midfield in 18 Premier League starts this season, and Sean Dyche is a big admirer of Harrison, saying he has done "fantastically well" earlier in the campaign.

Meanwhile, football YouTuber Conor McGilligan once said of him at Leeds: “I think he’s stepped up since Raphinha’s left, I think he’s been absolutely superb. The Wolves game, I thought he was very good. Yesterday, I thought he was phenomenal. Best player on the pitch for Leeds United and I’ll give credit where credit’s due."

At 27, Harrison is now in the sweet spot of his career where he is both experienced and young enough to enjoy lots more years at a high level, and given the impact he has made overall at Everton, keeping him on permanently is a no-brainer, especially as he wants the move to happen.