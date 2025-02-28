Everton are believed to have made a final decision regarding the future of a "phenomenal" player in the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Everton players who could leave this summer

While Blues supporters will want to see shiny new signings arrive at the club this summer, it is also important that they retain the services of their most important players. Abdoulaye Doucoure arguably falls into that bracket and David Moyes reportedly wants to make sure he signs a new deal.

One individual who could be on the move once the current campaign reaches its conclusion is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has struggled to impress since Moyes replaced Sean Dyche. He hasn't started a game since the 3-2 win at home to Tottenham over a month ago.

When it comes to recent transfer rumours regarding Everton, Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn has been linked with a move in the summer window. The 25-year-old has shone for the Hoops this season, scoring 10 goals and bagging six assists in the Scottish Premiership.

The Blues are also said to have made contact over the signing of versatile Sevilla winger Juanlu Sanchez, who has registered seven goal contributions (four goals and three assists) in 11 La Liga starts so far this season.

Everton will allow "phenomenal" ace to leave

According to Football Insider, Everton will not make Jack Harrison's loan move a permanent one this summer, saying they are "expected to pull the plug" on any deal to snap him up for good. The winger has spent back-to-back seasons on loan at Goodison Park from Leeds United, but it looks like his time at the club will reach its conclusion at the end of the season.