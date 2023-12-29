Everton have been doing a lot better under Sean Dyche than the table suggests. The Toffees would be sitting in the top half of the table within four points of the final European place had the club not been punished for breaching FFP regulations.

Nevertheless, the reality of the situation is that Everton are just one point above the relegation zone, having lost back-to-back games in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

However, with the January transfer window set to open in just a matter of days, Dyche could be set to dip into the loan market to bolster his squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Everton transfer news - Amad Diallo

Over Christmas, it was reported by Football Insider that Manchester United are willing to send Amad Diallo out on loan for the remainder of the season, having not played a single minute yet for the Red Devils this term. Championship outfits Southampton and Sunderland were keen to bring the tricky Ivorian back to England's second tier.

However, it is now being reported by journalist Seb Ecrivain, via the Liverpool Echo, that Everton are keeping tabs on the winger's situation at Old Trafford and could make a move for him once the January transfer window opens in a few days. The player's market value currently sits at £9m but it's unlikely that the English giants will take any money for Diallo.

The 21-year-old spent all of last season on loan at Sunderland, with the former Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray calling him "magic", but featured for United in pre-season before picking up a nasty knee injury which has kept him out of action ever since - although he has recently returned to training.

Nevertheless, United head coach Erik ten Hag admitted that Diallo was in contention to be named in the squad this past week so a comeback doesn't seem long away.

Amad Diallo stats comparison vs Jack Harrison

On Wednesday night, Jack Harrison scored Everton's only goal of the game, taking the lead just before the half-hour mark. However, the winger had an off night concerning his overall performance, and not for the first time this season.

The Leeds United loanee won just one of his seven total ground duels, was dribbled past three times and made merely one pass into the final third all game. Additionally, Harrison whipped only one successful cross into the box for Beto who had little to no service throughout the match, leaving the pitch in the 61st minute with an xG total of 0.09.

Furthermore, Harrison's goal at Goodison Park in midweek was just his second of the season and his fifth goal contribution in 16 matches in all competitions. Dyche needs to sign a winger who can provide a greater output on the right-hand side, mirroring Dwight McNeil's five assists on the opposite flank. Diallo could be the perfect player to fill this void.

The last time Everton signed a player from Manchester United was eighteen months ago when the club secured James Garner's signature for £15.5m. This season, Garner has been instrumental to the side's success under Dyche and was superb against Tottenham last Saturday despite the team's defeat.

Everton need the right-winger version of Garner, someone who can make a real difference on the flank in Harrison's place and Diallo certainly fits the bill as his stats from the previous campaign with Sunderland are levels above the Toffees' attacker from this term.

Per 90 Metrics Amad Diallo Jack Harrison Goals 0.41 0.14 Expected Goals 0.28 0.17 Assists 0.13 0.22 Expected Assists 0.13 0.14 Progressive Passes 5.12 2.46 Progressive Passes Received 7.87 5.35 Progressive Carries 3.73 2.37 Key Passes 1.39 1.32 Take-Ons Success Rate % 42.5% 36.8% Stats via FBref

If Diallo is available, as reports have suggested, Dyche would be silly not to sanction a deal given the Ivorian's quality and ability to not only score goals but to create chances too, which is something that Everton are missing on that side.