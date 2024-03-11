Everton have made a significant in-house appointment after an update regarding their scouting approach, with more changes planned imminently.

Off-field changes required at Everton

It's fair to say that this has been a tumultuous season at Goodison Park, as Sean Dyche's side continue to battle for their survival in the Premier League. It has been off-field developments that have been most significant, with a 10-point deduction changed to six after an appeal, further increasing the risk of relegation to the Championship, despite the reduced tally.

Away from that key development, there is also the ongoing takeover situation involving 777 Partners, with Everton's potential new owners' credentials being called into question a number of times in recent months.

Many Blues supporters are now desperate to see Farhad Moshiri sell the club, allowing them to move on and enjoy a new era with a more popular owner, but there is still no end in sight currently and no certainty about 777's reliability either.

All of the above has made for a frustrating time of things for supporters, who just want stability to return to Goodison after years of struggles, especially with a move to their new stadium at Bramely Moore Dock now just over a year away.

Everton make big in-house appointment

According to The Secret Scout on X, Everton have appointed James Vaughan as the club's new Head of Youth Recruitment, but they aren't stopping there, plotting an "aggressive" approach to their youth scouting in the coming years.

"James Vaughan has been appointed as Everton’s new Head of Youth Recruitment. The former striker moves across from his role as Loans Manager. Everton are looking to be more aggressive in scouting future talents across the UK."

While there is much to be negative about at Everton at the moment, this does represent a positive update for the club, suggesting they are looking to promote youth even more, ensuring that the long-term future of the club is healthy and not reliant on spending beyond their means.

Too many clubs are guilty of neglecting youth and simply spending huge amounts of money on big names, with Chelsea and Manchester City both springing to mind, and while Blues fans may not want to hear it, rivals Liverpool just down the road are showing how it's done, with the likes of Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah flourishing after coming through the youth ranks. Then of course there is Jarrad Branthwaite on the blue half of Merseyside, whose breakout has been one of the stories of the season.

This is an exciting appointment for Vaughan himself, who has been in his role as Loan Manager since 2022, and who was previously sporting director at Tranmere Rovers, suggesting that he has an eye for a transfer.

Still only 35 years of age, the former Everton striker knows the club inside and no doubt has a passion for helping the club head in the right direction, and the hope is that he flourishes in his new position.

Now, it is essential for further positive progress to be made at Everton in the coming months, starting with relegation being avoided, before hopefully heading into next season with new owners in place and a more settled feeling at the club.