Everton are interested in a move for Inter Milan forward Joaquin Correa, according to reports in Italy.

What's the latest on Joaquin Correa to Everton?

According to reports in Italy (via FC Inter News), both the Toffees and West Ham United have made contact with Correa so far this summer, with the forward and the Inter Milan looking to part ways after an unsuccessful spell.

Correa's current valuation is as low as £17m, as per FootballTransfers, which is a significantly lower price than the €30m (£27m) that Inter paid Lazio for the forward back in July of 2022.

The drop in valuation should help the Argentine's exit this summer, who looks set to leave the club just one year after making his deal permanent.

Linked with a move to the Premier League, it will certainly be interesting to keep an eye on just where Correa ends up this summer.

Should Everton avoid Joaquin Correa?

With their Premier League status hanging by a thread in the last two seasons, Everton can ill afford yet another transfer flop, particularly in attack.

Last season, the Toffees spent a staggering €78m (£67m) on reinforcements. And the season before that, they spent close to €40 million (£35m) on adding to supposed quality needed to comfortably survive.

Things were anything but comfortable though, as Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche were forced to keep their sides afloat on the final days of their respective seasons in charge, so the issue hasn't exactly been a lack of funding.

The problem therein lies with the recruitment in the transfer market.

In many ways, moving for Correa - a forward who scored just four goals all of last season - would be a classic Everton move of recent times.

In fact, it would almost mirror their £25.1m deal to sign Moise Kean back in 2019.

The Italian arrived with so much promise, before scoring just four goals in 39 appearances and eventually finding his way back to Juventus.

Those in Italy have not been impressed with the Juventus forward, either, with the Liverpool Echo reporting that Italian newspapers labelled the 23-year-old 'lazy' and 'the worst' back in September as the Serie A side struggled domestically.

Correa's stats are even more damming, however.

At least Kean showed signs of promise prior to his Goodison Park move. Correa, contrastingly, has never looked like bursting into life for Inter.

Statistically speaking, too, when comparing the Argentina international with the former Everton man during his time in England's top flight, it is Correa who comes out the worse player.

During the 2019/20 campaign, Kean had more goal involvements per 90, whilst also enjoying a better take-on success, as per FBref.

Perhaps a killer blow for Dyche, which should end all plans to sign the Inter flop, is his poor aerial duel success.

Last season, the reported transfer target won just 25% of his duels, something that would not bode well in an often scrappy, yet effective, Dyche setup.

The more that it's looked at, the more it seems as though Everton would be better off avoiding a Kean mistake in signing Correa, who writer Jerry Mancini claimed had been "awful this season" before the new campaign gets underway.