Everton are reportedly keen on signing Inter midfielder Joaquin Correa in the summer transfer window.

Is Correa a key man for Inter?

The Argentinian has enjoyed an impressive career to date, performing at a high level for a number of years - racking up 66 appearances for Inter and playing 169 times in Serie A overall. This season, he has played a more peripheral role, however, only starting six games in the league, though he has still featured on 20 occasions in the Italian top flight.

Correa is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season, but given his current squad status, it is thought Inter could be willing to let him leave once the current campaign reaches its conclusion.

Come the summer transfer window, it looks as though Correa could be a strong option to bring in for the Toffees.

Will Everton sign Joaquin Correa?

According to TuttoMercatoWeb journalist Niccolo Ceccarini (via Sport Witness), the 28-year-old "should leave" Inter this summer in order to enjoy regular football, and his future could lie in the Premier League with Everton believed to be one of the clubs in the running to sign him.

The Sport Witness also relays Ceccarini's claims that the Toffees have "carried out some surveys for the Argentina international", who has won 19 caps for his country, tasting Copa America glory back in 2021.

Correa could be an ideal man for Everton to bring in at the end of the season with his experience at the top level and considering he is arguably in the peak years of his career. So much will depend on whether Dyche's side can retain their Premier League status, as you would imagine the Inter man would not be keen on playing Championship football next season.

He could bring a combination of technical ability and know-how to Everton's midfield, having registered 51 goal contributions (34 goals and 17 assists) throughout his Serie A career and the fact he has represented Argentina at senior level is a testament to the quality of any player.

We think that it would be a coup if Everton managed to snap up Correa this summer given his pedigree - he has been hailed as "sensational" by journalist Matteo Bonetti - and with the likes of Idrissa Gueye now in his 30s, he could be seen as an ideal alternative in the middle of the park on the blue half of Merseyside.