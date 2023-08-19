Everton have spent the lion's share of the past few weeks negotiating with Leeds United for the transfer of Italy international Wilfried Gnonto following the Whites' relegation from the Premier League.

According to Sky Sports, the 19-year-old has been subject to four formal transfer offers, with the latest totalling £25m, but the Elland Road side obstinately reject his potential departure, despite the forward's refusal to play as he attempts to force a move.

Well, despite the best efforts of Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell, the pursuit might wind up fruitless, and as such, Sean Dyche's side appear to be focusing on another precocious talent in PSV Eindhoven's Johan Bakayoko.

What's the latest on Johan Bakayoko to Everton?

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Toffees are in talks for the exciting 20-year-old wide man and are believed to be preparing an official transfer bid.

Read the latest Everton transfer news HERE...

Merseyside rivals Liverpool are also interested in the highly-sought Belgium international, but Dyche will hope that the promise of regular minutes can convince the player to join the fold at Goodison Park.

How good is Johan Bakayoko?

The talented winger - who has already earned four caps for his nation, scoring once - enjoyed a tremendous breakthrough campaign with the Boeren last year, posting seven goals and five assists across all competitions, leaving talent scout Jacek Kulig hailing him as an "electric player."

Also said to be "performing at super level" by Fabrizio Romano, Bakayoko boasts the pace, power and prowess to flourish on the major stage, already boasting superlative creativity and progressive presence on the pitch.

Indeed, the rising star ranks among the top 8% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Men's Next Eight divisions for assists, the top 10% for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for progressive carries and the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

One thing is certain, if Bakayoko joins the ranks at Everton, he will open up a whole new channel up and down the flanks, providing the kind of 'electric' dynamism that Dyche will covet to eradicate the club's lack of attacking impetus, having finished the 2022/23 league edition as the second-lowest scorers.

He would also manage to bring the best out of the club's star talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is a "monster" of a striker - as he was once called by Kulig - but has been detrimentally plagued by injuries over the past few campaigns, having missed 46 matches since the summer of 2021.

Despite his woes (Calvert-Lewin scored only twice last term as a result of his injuries), the £100k-per-week gem still ranks among the top 8% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues for aerial wins per 90, highlighting an imposing dominance in the box, something that Bakayoko can channel his creativity towards, as a focal point.

If the Englishman can finally put his troubles behind him and complete a sustained period of fitness, then Bakayoko could be the perfect offensive force to supplement his game, and Thelwell would be wise to throw the kitchen sink at PSV to secure a true prodigy for the Toffees.