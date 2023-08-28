Highlights Everton's lack of goals and points in their first three games necessitates urgent reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

Without a single point and without a single goal in their opening three games this season, to say that Everton are in desperate need of reinforcements before the end of the summer transfer window would be an incredible understatement.

Sean Dyche's side have particularly looked lost going forward, with last season's issues in front of goal rearing their head once more months later.

With just four days left in the transfer window, it is a problem that Everton must solve if they are to stand any chance of maintaining their top flight status this season.

Having reportedly agreed a deal to welcome Udinese forward Beto, though, reports suggest that Everton want to get involved in another transfer battle which would significantly bolster their offensive options.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

So far this summer, Everton have welcomed a total of four reinforcements, with Ashley Young, Jack Harrison, Chermiti, and Arnaut Danjuma all arriving hoping to help the Toffees avoid relegation.

Of course, however, none of the arrivals have made a significant impact as things stand, though it is early days, with Everton struggling to find even an ounce of form to get their season going.

Since opening their campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Fulham, Dyche's side have been smashed 4-0 by Aston Villa, and beaten by relegation rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With that said, it's clear that Beto alone can't put an end to Everton's run to forget, and that's where Johan Bakayoko could come in.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Everton want to get into the fight to sign the PSV Eindhoven winger before the end of the transfer window this summer.

They will have to act fast if they want to land the 20-year-old, however, given Paris Saint-Germain's reported €25m (£21m) bid, and PSV's reported asking price of €30m (£26m), plus bonuses.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are also reportedly interested in making a move for Bakayoko if Eberechi Eze leaves this summer.

Should Everton sign Johan Bakayoko?

Welcoming Bakayoko this summer would represent incredibly solid business from Everton, for both their present and future.

Compared to current Toffees wingers, it is the PSV man who stood out last season, proven by his statistics via FBref.

Player Take-on Success Progressive Carries Johan Bakayoko 59.2% 102 Dwight McNeil 50% 76 Alex Iwobi 50% 90 James Garner 50% 80

The Belgian has earned plenty of praise throughout what is still a relatively young career, too, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who previously tweeted:

"Johan Bakayoko - 6 goals and 3 assists in his last 5 games for Jong PSV. Wonderful talent, fantastic left foot. Madueke-esque. Stay tuned."

Kulig was correct in his verdict to stay tuned, that's for sure, with the winger performing at an even higher standard in the current campaign.

So far this season, in just six games, Bakayoko already has four assists to his name.

It is the type of creativity that Beto could thrive on at Goodison Park, should he complete his move from Udinese as expected.

Those at Everton, who are eager to join the race for the winger, will just be hoping to unexpectedly welcome Bakayoko this summer, too.