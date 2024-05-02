Despite setting course for Premier League safety, Everton will reportedly face a difficult summer in which they could lose even more stars alongside the often exit-linked Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana.

Everton transfer news

Sean Dyche deserves great credit for the job he's done at Goodison Park this season, having all but sealed Everton's Premier League safety for another campaign even in the face of point deductions. Without losing those points, things would have been far more comfortable for Dyche and co, but that hasn't stopped them from ultimately getting the job done.

That's not to say that things will now become easier this summer, however. The Toffees still face the prospect of losing both Onana and Branthwaite. The former has been linked with the likes of Newcastle United and Arsenal, whilst the latter has even attracted reported interest from Real Madrid.

Two big-money departures, Everton would at least find a way to balance the books and avoid further FFP punishment, but the exit of a third star player may be the final straw for those at Goodison Park.

According to Graeme Bailey, writing for The Boot Room, Chelsea are now huge admirers of Jordan Pickford and could attempt to make their move to sign the England number one this summer. Losing both Onana and Branthwaite would be a blow, but losing another defensive leader like Pickford in the same summer would leave Everton fighting for survival once again.

It could yet be a case of desperate times, desperate measures for Everton though, especially if 777 Partners' takeover fails to gain the Premier League's approval.

With or without those new owners, losing Pickford would leave Dyche with a mountain to climb when it comes to replacing leadership and a goalkeeper of the former Sunderland man's calibre. The hope in Merseyside will be that Premier League survival acts as a crucial part in pitching the stay of several stars, including the shot-stopper.

"Fantastic" Pickford is key for Everton

Some may be quick to overlook £125,000-a-week Pickford, but the fact remains that he's England's number one and a crucial part to any survival hope that Everton managed to cling onto throughout the season, before all but sealing it. The former Sunderland man has more than earned the interest of Chelsea, but the grass hasn't been greener for many at Stamford Bridge in recent times, perhaps leaving Pickford best-suited to stay put at Goodison Park.

Praising his England number one for reaching 50 caps, Gareth Southgate previously told BBC Sport: “It’s a fantastic individual achievement. There’s still only a low number of players that get to 50 caps and to do that you’ve got to have a decent period of time as an England international. For them it’s important. And that experience for us, you do go through different experiences that England nights and tournaments bring.”