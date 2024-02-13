Journalist Pete O'Rourke has dropped a double Everton exit update ahead of the summer transfer window, with "huge fees" potentially seeing them leave.

Everton transfer news

The Blues continue to battle for their survival in the Premier League this season, with Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Manchester City a predictable result, but still another loss that doesn't help their current situation. They are still one point adrift of safety, sitting 18th in the table, so there is understandable concern.

Should Everton head to the Championship for the first time this summer, it is clear that a number of key players could move on, possibly refusing to ply their trade in the second tier of English football. The likes of Jordan Pickford, Jarrad Branthwaite, Amadou Onana and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are just a few examples, and it would be hard to begrudge them a move away.

On the flip side, incoming transfer business could be expected, regardless of whether Everton have been relegated or not, and they have been linked with a move for Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder, ultimately missing out on signing him during the January window. Their interest could potentially return at the end of the season, however, so it could be one to watch.

Onana and Branthwaite could leave Everton

According to a fresh update from Football Insider's O'Rourke, Everton could sell both Onana and Branthwaite for "huge fees" this summer.

"Everton duo Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite are in line to be sold in the summer, sources have told Football Insider. The Toffees need to raise funds amid their financial woes, and the pair have emerged as the obvious candidates for the club to sell. The club remain in financial turmoil amid their fight to remain in the Premier League, their pending takeover by 777 Partners and their 10-point deduction for breaching Profit and Sustainability rules in November.

"Both Branthwaite and Onana have been the subject of widespread interest in recent months following their standout displays this season and are expected to fetch “huge fees”, sources say."

Losing both Onana and Branthwaite would be a massive blow for Everton, considering they are not only among the most important players at the club currently, but also youngsters who could only get better in the coming years.

It is easy to see their heads being turned by switches over better teams, sadly, and as mentioned, if Sean Dyche's side fail to beat the drop come May, it is impossible to see either staying put.

Onana has been linked with a move to Newcastle United, the Magpies are reportedly in pole position to seal a £60m move for him, while Branthwaite is thought to be a big target for Manchester United, with the Red Devils seeing him as a long-term option at the heart of their defence. One report has even claimed that Everton could want as much as £75m for his signature.

The only positive would be the "huge fees" that O'Rourke mentions, with Everton understandably demanding big money for two of their prized assets, meaning the club could use the funds to rebuild their squad, hopefully seeing it pay off for the better in the long run.

All this does is highlight the Blues' current financial plight, however, and in an ideal world, they wouldn't have to entertain the idea of selling two stars.