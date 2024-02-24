Everton are interested in signing a player hailed as a "superhero" in the summer transfer window, but would need to table an "extraordinary" offer to sign him.

Everton transfer news

The Blues continue to be linked with new signings ahead of the summer, with Sunderland centre-back Daniel Ballard seen as a possible replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite at the heart of the defence, should the latter leave Goodison Park at the end of the season.

Juventus ace Filip Kostic is also seen as a target for Everton - he is capable of thriving in a defensive or attack-minded left-sided role - while Marseille attacker Iliman Ndiaye is also believed to be of interest, having shone in English football with Sheffield United in the past.

Meanwhile, Leicester City defender Harry Souttar has been linked with a move to Goodison, too, as he struggles for playing time at the Championship leaders this season.

There are also players who could leave Everton once the current campaign reaches its conclusion, however, and James Garner has been backed to join Tottenham, potentially eyeing a step up to a better team. Amadou Onana has also been the subject of interest, with Newcastle United one of those who are thought to be in the mix to snap him up in the coming months.

Everton want Mile Svilar

According to a new update from Calciomercato [via Goodison News], Everton are keen on signing Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar this summer.

The report states that an "extraordinary" bid would be needed to acquire his signature, however, so it may not be easy for the Blues to get their man. He is likely going to want a change of club, though, considering he has started just twice in Serie A this season.

Svilar could be a shrewd signing by Everton, coming in as a player who could provide good competition for Jordan Pickford, or even replace him if the Englishman moves onto pastures new in the summer. At 24, he is still a young player, especially for a goalkeeper, and Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on him in the past.

"This kid is amazing, he’s a talent, he’s a superhero. Respect to Benfica for playing him straight away, at 18."

Svilar is a one-cap Slovenia international, and will no doubt look to add to that tally in the coming years, and he has racked up 53 appearances for Roma, Benfica and Anderlecht combined.

The fact that he isn't a regular at his current club surely increases the chance of him moving on, even though his current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2027, and he could be an effective figure for the Blues, improving the squad depth at Sean Dyche's disposal.

That being said, if the money required to sign him is too much, Everton would be wise to look elsewhere, particularly if their summer transfer budget isn't too big.