Everton have found themselves in murky water in recent weeks. Following a four-game winning streak in the Premier League, the Toffees were brought back down to earth with a four-match losing spell in all competitions.

Sean Dyche’s men are living dangerously at the moment and are currently sitting merely one point above the relegation zone, although Luton Town have a game in hand.

Nevertheless, the January transfer window is now open which offers Dyche the chance to bolster his squad ahead of the second half of the campaign and the manager has reportedly set his sights on signing a new centre-forward.

Everton transfer news - Lawrence Shankland

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Everton are one of several clubs in the top two divisions of English football who are interested in signing Hearts centre-forward Lawrence Shankland before the winter window slams shut.

The 28-year-old has had a tremendous season in the Scottish Premiership once more, having scored 18 goals in 28 games in all competitions this season for the Jam Tarts, who are currently sitting in third in Scotland’s top-flight.

Everton need more firepower up top. Only five clubs in the division have scored fewer goals this term than the Toffees who have found the net 24 times in 20 matches so far, which comes to 1.2 goals per game. Shankland, on the other hand, has scored just six goals less than the entire Everton team.

Having recently been described as an “accomplished” frontman by journalist Josh Bunting, Hearts are said to be willing to accept an offer in the region of £3-4m, as was the case during the summer, which could be right up Everton’s street.

Lawrence Shankland’s stats this season

Everton's centre-forwards have been less than prolific this season which has contributed towards the side boasting one of the worst attacking records in the Premier League. Dominic Calvert-Lewin in particular has been very inconsistent in front of goal. While the 26-year-old is still the Toffees' top scorer, four goals in 19 appearances isn't a great return.

Furthermore, Calvert-Lewin and Beto have underperformed in front of goal this season in the league. The former is averaging 0.25 goals per 90 from an xG of 0.58 goals per 90, while the latter boasts just 0.18 goals per 90 from an xG of 0.46. According to FBref, Calvert-Lewin and Beto should have over nine league goals between them, based on their combined xG total for the campaign. Instead, they have four.

Shankland has been far more prolific this season for Hearts. From a total xG of 9.0, the Scottish striker has found the net 13 times in the league, which is an overperformance of four goals, proving just how clinical he truly is. Shankland also boasts 0.62 league goals per 90, as per FotMob which is more than Calvert-Lewin and Beto combined.

Per 90 Metrics Stats Lawrence Shankland Dominic Calvert-Lewin Beto Goals 0.62 0.25 0.18 Expected Goals 0.43 0.58 0.46 Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.35 0.58 0.56 Shots 3.57 2.75 4.04 Shots On Target 1.38 1.17 0.70 Chances Created 1.14 0.83 1.06 Expected Assists 0.14 0.04 0.02 Stats via FotMob

Furthermore, the last time Everton signed a truly prolific goalscorer from Scotland was back in 1994, and later again in 2000, when Duncan Ferguson joined from Rangers. The future two-time caretaker boss went on to score 69 goals and record ten assists in 263 appearances for the Toffees before retiring. In his debut campaign, Ferguson bagged seven times in 23 matches and a similar return from Shankland would certainly be welcomed by Dyche.

Nevertheless, unlike Ferguson, Shankland won't be a long-term solution for Everton's goalscoring woes. However, the Scotland international could be a cheap and superb addition to get the Toffees firing this season, easing the pressure off Calvert-Lewin and Beto, while the latter is still finding his feet in English football.

If the success of Ferguson is anything to go by, raiding the SPL would certainly be a wise move for the Merseysiders.