Everton are in the mix to sign a "phenomenal" Premier League talent in the January transfer window, with Man Utd now preferring that their youngster join the Blues on loan rather than head abroad.

Everton transfer news

The Blues are yet to do any incoming business so far this month, but there is still plenty of time for that to change, should the right targets emerge in that time. Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is one player who has emerged as a transfer target for Everton in recent times, with the youngster looking likely to either move to Goodison Park or Sevilla on loan in January.

Meanwhile, Brentford ace Frank Onyeka has been backed to join the Merseysiders, and a move for West Brom youngster Tom Fellows has also been mooted.

It is unquestionably an important month for Everton, as they look to ensure that they don't get dragged into yet another Premier League relegation fight - the 10-point deduction is the main reason for that - and Sean Dyche certainly won't turn his nose up at the idea of new faces coming in.

According to journalist Alonso Rivero on X, Manchester United would like Hannibal to join Everton on loan, with the Blues still very much in the race to sign him.

"Manchester United continues to pressure Hannibal Mejbri to go to Everton. Sevilla is optimistic and that the player's will will prevail. Everything will be resolved next week."

Hannibal is someone who ticks so many boxes when it comes to being a strong loan signing by Everton, not least because he will be desperate to prove to Erik ten Hag that he is worth persevering with moving forward.

Hannibal Mejbri's EFL Cup stats this season Total Appearances 2 Starts 2 Goal contributions 0 Tackles per game 2.5 Pass completion rate 84.6%

Playing time has understandably been limited for the Tunisian this season, given his lack of experience, but he is a tenacious figure who could be popular among Blues fans, having been lauded by former John Eustace in the past, who managed him at Birmingham City:

"The way he has played in the last couple of games has been phenomenal. He has broken records for total distance [covered], all that kind of stuff. It was important we also used the squad. [Juninho] Bacuna came in today and did well and Hanni came on for that last half hour and was very good. I have said it is a squad game, everyone will be used, we are certainly stretched at the moment but it's important everyone gets that opportunity to play and feel wanted."

Hannibal has not played enough football to justify going straight into Everton's starting lineup as a regular - he has 13 first-team appearances to his name for United - but he could bring a good balance in the middle of the park for Dyche, not only being a relentless presser and tackler but someone who uses the ball intelligently, too.