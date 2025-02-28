Internal talks are said to be underway at Everton regarding the signing of an attacking player with "flair" this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Everton transfer news

The Blues continue to be linked with new signings at the end of the season, with Tottenham attacker Manor Solomon one such figure. He is currently on loan at Leeds United, helping them mount a serious Premier League promotion charge in the Championship and being valued around £10m by Spurs for a permanent exit.

Worryingly, however, Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, with the reigning Champions League holders seeing him as a strong option to bring in and bolster their defence.

The Blues would surely only entertain enormous offers for the England international, though, considering he is viewed as a huge long-term prospect who can lead the defence for many more years to come, with the price tag thought to be around £70m or more.

Meanwhile, David Moyes is believed to be the driving force behind Abdoulaye Doucoure potentially being handed a contract extension at Everton, with the manager no doubt seeing him as an important player moving forward.

Everton hold internal talks over signing "flair" attacker

According to a fresh claim from Ben Jacobs for Give Me Sport, Everton have now held internal talks over the signing of Spurs attacker Solomon this summer: "I’m taking a little look, as we discussed with Fabrizio, on Manor Solomon and his future. He’s doing very well for Leeds and Fabrizio is right to point out that Leeds would like to keep him.

"But, by that same token, there’s no option to buy there and there are other Premier League clubs interested. Everton have discussed him internally. Leicester City, if they can somehow stay in the Premier League, (are) another one to watch."