When it comes to results, it's been Everton's best season in what feels like a long time, but a 10-point deduction has left them inside the relegation zone and fighting for their Premier League status once again. Without the deduction, the Toffees would sit as high as 12th. With it, however, they could go down and be forced to sanction a cut-price deal for one of their stars.

Everton transfer news

The obstacles in the way of survival have just kept stacking up for Everton off the pitch this season, ruining the good work of Sean Dyche's side. First came the aforementioned deduction for breaching Financial Fair Play rules, and as if things couldn't get worse, those at Goodison Park were then charged with breaching the rules for a second time.

They now face the horrible wait for their potential punishment. It must be said that another point deduction would likely all but seal their fate in the fight to avoid Premier League relegation. If they are to drop down to the Championship too, they may well lose a number of players, including Jarrad Branthwaite.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Everton could accept a cut-price deal to sell Branthwaite if they are relegated this season, especially if the takeover by 777 Partners does not go through. The defender has been the standout star in Dyche's side this season, even attracting reported interest from European giants Real Madrid, as well as Manchester United. And those clubs, amongst others, believe they can swoop in and low ball Farhad Moshiri if the potential takeover falls through and he is left trying to recoup cash.

For Branthwaite, meanwhile, a decision potentially awaits this summer, as he decides whether to stay put in Merseyside or take his impressive talent elsewhere ahead of next season.

"Excellent" Branthwaite is the key to Everton survival

Given the potential ramifications of relegation on not only Branthwaite's future but the club as a whole, Dyche must steer the Toffees away from danger come May, and the young defender will likely be at the centre of that potential success.

He has arguably been the Merseyside club's best player this season and could yet earn a place in conversations over Gareth Southgate's England side ahead of the Euros this summer - he's been that impressive.

English centre-back stats Jarrad Branthwaite Harry Maguire Tackles Won 21 7 Interceptions 35 15 Blocks 24 22 Clearances 92 41 Aerial Duels Won 52 37

Southgate may have been made aware of Branthwaite by England U21 boss Lee Carsley back in November when he said via The Liverpool Echo: "He leads by example, he's not too loud, he's quite a quiet guy but the way he plays, he's very imposing. I thought he was excellent tonight and it's something that he should be proud of to lead the team out."

The defender's importance to Everton cannot be overstated, potentially handing the Toffees a major problem if they fail to avoid the drop this season.