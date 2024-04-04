Everton are believed to be closely monitoring an "elite" player ahead of the summer transfer window, and he has the same agent as Dwight McNeil.

Everton transfer news

Everything surrounding the Blues feels so up in the air at the moment, with the Premier League status still far from secure, amid not only struggles on the pitch but the ongoing potential for further point deductions.

It is hard to overstate the importance of Everton remaining in the top flight beyond this season, in terms of their financial situation, with a move to a new stadium happening next year and 777 Partners' takeover in the balance too. Top-quality players need to be targeted in the summer transfer window, but that won't happen if the Merseysiders are playing Championship football.

The Blues do at least continue to be linked with some exciting young talent though, with Juventus "assist machine" Samuel Iling-Junior backed to seal a move to Goodison Park at the end of the season. The youngster could like the idea of a move back to England this summer, and is capable of excelling as both a left-back or in a more attack-minded role.

Celtic teenager Rocco Vata has emerged as more of a long-term option for Everton, with plenty of clubs interested in signing the 18-year-old midfielder, while there is also hope that Jack Harrison's loan move from Leeds United will become permanent in the near future.

Everton want "elite" defender this summer

According to Bild [via Sport Witness], Everton are keen on signing VfL Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix this summer, with the Blues closely monitoring him. He shares the same agent as McNeil, which could aid discussions with his representatives if the clubs agree a fee.

It is claimed in the report that the Blues have been targeting the "defensive chief" for months, as they look to strike a €20m (£17.1m) deal for his services.

Signing young players with bright futures has to be a target for Everton moving forward, rather than taking a punt on ageing figures who are past their best, and Lacroix falls into the first category, having attracted interest from city rivals Liverpool as a youngster.

The 23-year-old has shone for Wolfsburg over an extended period of time now, making 124 appearances for the Bundesliga side in total. This season, he has started 22 league games and appeared 23 times in the competition overall, enjoying an average of 4.1 clearances and 2.1 aerial duel wins per game in that time.

Journalist Tobias Kroger has heaped praise on his adaptability: "Maxence Lacroix! Came from Ligue 2 to Wolfsburg and after 3/4 of the season he’s an elite defender talent!"

Given the price tag being talked about, Lacroix could be an absolute bargain at Everton this summer, and the Blues should be using the fact that he is out of contract at Wolfsburg in 2025 as a bargaining tool, with the German side not wanting to lose him for free next year.