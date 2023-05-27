Everton could look to improve their squad once again this summer after another troubling relegation scrap in the Premier League - and a potential transfer target has been identified.

What’s the latest on Everton’s interest in Ryan Kent?

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Everton have joined the race to sign Rangers forward Ryan Kent.

As per the report, the Toffees are joined by Fenerbahce, Bologna and Udinese in their interest of snapping up the services of the out-of-contract star this summer.

Would Ryan Kent be a good fit for Everton?

There is no doubt that the attacking threat has suffered since the departure of Richarlison and Anthony Gordon, but the signing of Kent could be the perfect opportunity to add much-needed quality.

Only Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton have scored fewer goals (33) than Everton this season, which has been a huge contributor to the struggles that the club have faced.

Should Sean Dyche secure survival this weekend, it must be the highest priority to improve the consistency in front of goal and Kent could be the answer.

Over 29 league appearances, the 26-year-old winger - hailed a "big-game player" by journalist Andrew Dickson - has scored three goals, delivered eight assists and created nine big chances, as well as averaging 2.1 shots on goal, 1.9 successful dribbles and 2.2 key passes per game, proving he is a huge presence on the pitch.

In fact, Farhad Moshiri could seal another rare transfer masterclass similar to the Demarai Gray deal that saw the club bring in the winger for just £1.7m, as Kent will be available on a free transfer and cost the club nothing to acquire beyond his salary.

It is no secret that Everton are facing more than just relegation worry this season, as the Merseyside club are reportedly under investigation for Financial Fair Play breaches at present, so it is likely they will need to be much more careful with their spending in the summer.

With that being said, harnessing a deal for Kent makes a lot of sense considering their desperate need for improvements in front of goal and will ensure they can add depth without putting more pressure on their bleak financial situation.