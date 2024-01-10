Everton's priority will undoubtedly be to avoid Premier League relegation this season, but away from the pitch, they would be wise to begin plans to move away from season after season scrapping away with the bottom three. If the Toffees can build Sean Dyche a squad that balances both experience and players capable of becoming future stars, then the former Burnley boss could finally take them back into the Premier League's top half and even challenge for Europe.

With that said, reports suggest that those at Goodison Park are eyeing a move to sign an exciting Championship gem for Dyche in the summer transfer window.

Everton transfer news

On paper, the table reflects that Everton have so far endured yet another season to forget, but there's more to it than that. The Toffees were hit with a 10-point deduction earlier in the campaign for breaching Financial Fair Play rules and would be sitting as high as 12th, had they avoided such punishment.

Forced to face their current reality nonetheless, Everton must now ensure that the final standings reflect their performances rather than allowing the deduction to form the narrative of a disastrous season. If they do survive, meanwhile, the Merseyside club could turn their attention to summer additions.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Everton are eyeing a move for Tom Fellows, who is out of contract at West Bromwich Albion in the summer. Romano posted the news on X, saying:

Planning ahead, Everton could yet secure a right midfielder ready to play his part in both Dyche's current squad and whatever the future holds at Goodison Park.

"Excellent" Fellows can become better than Harrison

Whilst Jack Harrison has slotted straight into Dyche's side since arriving at Everton in the summer, a player of Fellows' potential can eventually prove to be an upgrade the winger. The West Brom youngster is already impressing in the Championship and has more than earned the chance to step up to the Premier League.

The fact that his current deal expires this summer too could hand Everton a free, bargain deal, and Fellows' stats show that he's certainly one to watch.

Player Progressive Carries Per 90 Progressive Passes Per 90 Successful Take-ons Per 90 Key Passes Per 90 Tom Fellows 7.25 3 2.75 1.75 Jack Harrison 2.42 2.74 1.13 1.29

At just 20-years-old, Fellows is only likely to get better, and the fact that he has such impressive ball-carrying ability could be a standout skill for those on Merseyside. Often looking to hit the big spenders of the league on the counter attack, Fellows' ability on the ball would prove to be a valuable asset at Everton. As his West Brom contract continues to tick by, the right midfielder could leave the Championship to make a Premier League impact.