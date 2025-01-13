Everton are keen to sign a "creative" Newcastle United player who recently spoke his desire to be "valued and appreciated," according to a new report.

David Moyes will begin his second stint as Everton manager on Wednesday night when the Toffees host Aston Villa at Goodison Park in the Premier League. Moyes, who previously managed Everton between 2002 and 2013 before joining Manchester United, was appointed as the club's new manager last week following the dismissal of Sean Dyche.

Everton had won just three of their 19 top flight games under Dyche – form which leaves them hovering precariously above the drop zone in 16th.

"It’s great to be back! I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn’t hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club," Moyes said, adding that he's "excited to be working with The Friedkin Group," who completed a £400 million takeover of Everton last month.

“Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team," added the Scotsman.

Executive Chairman Marc Watts said: “We are pleased that David is joining us at this pivotal time in Everton’s history. With over a decade of experience at the club, he is the right leader to propel us through our final season at Goodison Park and into our new stadium."

Everton want Longstaff as Moyes' first signing

If Moyes is to keep Everton up, he will no doubt be looking to add reinforcements to his squad in January. According to Chronicle Live, one of those reinforcements could come in the form of Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, who they claim is a target for the Merseyside club this month.

Related Newcastle could axe their big scapegoat by signing "exceptional" £37m ace Eddie Howe could do with some new midfielders at Newcastle and appears to have found the perfect target.

Longstaff has been in and out of Eddie Howe's team this season, starting eight of their 20 Premier League games so far. Previously hailed by Howe as "creative" with a "really nice way of linking play", the 27-year-old is contracted at St. James' Park until 2026.

In an interview with The i back in November, he hinted at being frustrated with the perception of his role in Howe's team, saying that he wants to be "valued and appreciated."

"Ultimately a lot of people don’t recognise how we play, what the patterns are, what my role in the team is," he said. “I don’t flick the ball over someone’s head like Bruno [Guimaraes] does, that’s what catches the eye but there’s lots of ways to win a football match. My job is to make them flourish as best as they can and get in the box and score goals when I can.”