Highlights Everton desperately needs to improve their performance and bring in reinforcements before the summer transfer window closes to avoid relegation.

The team has focused on improving their attacking abilities by signing Udinese striker Beto, but now they are turning their attention to fixing their leaky defense.

Everton is in talks with Borussia Monchengladbach to sign center-back Nico Elvedi, who would provide a significant upgrade to their backline compared to their current options.

After failing to earn a single point in any of their opening three Premier League games, scoring zero goals in the process, it's fair to say that Everton have a lot of work to do before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Toffees, if things continue in the current vein, will undoubtedly suffer the heartbreak of relegation from England's top flight for the first time in their history.

With a few days still left in the window, however, Sean Dyche and co are desperately scrambling for improvements, which could include a significant upgrade in the heart of his backline at Goodison Park.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

So far this summer, Everton's focus seems to have been on improving in the final third, and this comes as no surprise. The Toffees scored the second fewest goals in the Premier League last season, with a meagre 35 to their name - a record only better than Wolverhampton Wanderers' tally of 31.

They are, at the very least, on their way to potentially solving their issues in front of goal, however, with the reported arrival of Udinese striker Beto.

Now, those in Merseyside look set to turn their attention towards a backline which has already conceded six goals in three games so far this season, including four against Aston Villa alone.

Attempting to address that leak, Everton have opened talks with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach in an attempt to sign centre-back Nico Elvedi this summer, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Signing Elvedi would also see the Toffees get one over on relegation rivals Wolves, who were keen on signing the Gladbach man earlier this summer, according to The Athletic.

As the window nears its end, though, it remains to be seen just how much the defender would cost those at Goodison Park.

Should Everton sign Nico Elvedi?

Compared to Everton's current options, 26-year-old Elvedi would hand Dyche a much-needed upgrade at the back, representing what would be smart business for the Toffees.

Compared to current Everton man Michael Keane, statistics suggest that Elvedi is a step over.

According to FBref, the Bundesliga defender outperformed the former Burnley man in several areas last season:

Player Blocks Interceptions Clearances Nico Elvedi 31 35 149 Michael Keane 12 14 55

The fact is, any way that you look at it, Elvedi would play a major part in upgrading Everton's backline this season, as they look to secure Premier League survival after a woeful start.

Read the latest Everton transfer news HERE...

Full of praise for the Swede, former Gladbach coach Daniel Farke said, via the Bundesliga website: "Nico has a strong aerial game and reads crosses very well."

Meanwhile, former Gladbach coach Dieter Hecking said: "Nico has great positional play and rarely commits any fouls."

As the transfer window comes to a close, it remains to be seen whether or not Everton can get a deal over the line, but talks have reportedly started.

Dyche will simply hope to assemble a squad capable of achieving survival before the window slams shut, especially after the start that his side have made to the season.