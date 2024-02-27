Everton have received an offer from a big Premier League club for a "unique" Goodison Park hero, according to a fresh transfer update.

Everton transfer & point deduction news

The Blues have been given a huge boost with the news that their 10-point deduction in the league has been reduced to six, immediately increasing their chances of avoiding relegation to the Championship.

It is a welcome shot in the arm, during a campaign in which the club have had to deal with so many different issues, including the ongoing saga surrounding 777 Partners and a takeover at Goodison Park.

Everton have continued to be linked with new signings, however, with Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar seen as an option to come in during the summer transfer window, having been hailed as a "superhero" in the past. Jack Harrison also reportedly wants to make his loan move at Goodison a permanent one at the end of the season, rather than return to Leeds United.

Sunderland centre-back Daniel Ballard has also emerged as a target for the Blues, being seen as a possible replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite, should their influential defender move on to pastures news this summer.

The Englishman isn't the only player who could potentially depart Everton once the current campaign is done and dusted, however, and a big update has dropped regarding one of his teammates.

Everton receive Arsenal offer for Amadou Onana

According to Spanish publication Sport [via Arsenal Station], Arsenal have already made a proposal for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer, with the Blues willing to cash in, although they don't say how much the Gunners have bid.

The Merseysiders are believed to be demanding a fee of approximately £51m for his services, so those at the Emirates have been made aware that they won't be signing him on the cheap.

At this point, it is beginning to feel as though Everton would be better to cash in on Onana in the summer, especially if his head is turned by a move away. The money they could receive for him may help Sean Dyche rebuild his squad in various areas of the pitch.

That being said, the Belgian is arguably one of the best players at the club currently, with his former international Roberto Martinez lauding his abilities during their time together, calling him "unique" and also saying of him:

"Someone with such physical presence and dynamism is needed, just think of [Marouane] Fellaini in 2018. He is also a leader on the pitch who has made strides in his career. From Germany, to France and now the Premier League… He deserves this."

Everton more than likely have no chance of keeping Onana if they are relegated this season, but even if they stay up, it is easy to envisage the midfielder wanting a new challenge, with Arsenal possibly representing one of the most exciting options in the country at the moment.

Related Everton boosted as "phenomenal” player wants to sign this summer It's more good news after the club's points deduction was reduced from ten to six.

As long as the Blues don't allow him to leave on the cheap, getting as much money as possible for him instead, it could make sense for all parties to bring an end to his time at Goodison.