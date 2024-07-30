Everton are in pole position to complete the signing of a "sensational" 17-goal international during the summer transfer window, according to a new report from Italy.

Everton transfer news

Sean Dyche may have suffered a frustrating time of things as Blues manager, with funds not often available to strengthen this squad, but this summer is proving to be a promising one. Iliman Ndiaye has already arrived as an exciting addition from Marseille, possessing Premier League and Championship experience after a spell with Sheffield United, and Jesper Lindstrom has joined on a season-long loan from Napoli.

It looks as though Lyon and Republic of Ireland centre-back Jake O'Brien could be the next name through the door at Goodison Park, with a deal in place to complete the signing of the highly-rated young defender.

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has been a nomadic player in recent years, struggling to nail down a regular starting berth at Stamford Bridge, as well as being sent out on loan to the likes of Southampton and Fulham. Everton are believed to be looking to snap him up, though, with a fresh approach planned for the Albanian.

Meanwhile, contact has reportedly also been made with Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, who looks like he isn't wanted by new manager Thiago Motta, paving the way for a summer exit. Granted, the USA international struggled to impress during a loan spell at Leeds United in 2022/23, but he is a footballer of genuine pedigree, making 104 appearances in Serie A and winning 56 caps for his country to date.

Everton in pole position to sign "sensational" attacker

According to a new update from Corriere dello Sport [via Goodison News], Everton are now leading the race to sign Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik this summer.

Much like McKennie, the 30-year-old looks surplus to requirements at the Turin giants this summer, having joined permanently from Marseille after a loan stint in 2022/23 beforehand, and the Blues are battling with West Ham to bring him to the Premier League.

There could be some trepidation about Everton signing Milik, considering he is now 30 and arguably not quite the force he was during his Napoli days, when he scored 48 goals in 122 appearances. He remains a top player, though, and should still have several good years left in him at a high level, netting 17 times in 73 caps for Poland, often dovetailing effectively with Robert Lewandowski.

During his time in Naples, the Polish attacker was lauded by manager Carlo Ancelotti, who waxed lyrical over a "sensational free-kick" that he scored in a 2-1 win against Lazio in the league, and the Italian knows a thing or two about what makes a good striker, having transformed Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Goodison.

Should Calvert-Lewin leave Everton this summer, Milik could be looked at as an ideal replacement, although having both in Dyche's squad would be the best outcome, providing strong competition for places between two formidable strikers on their day.

Arkadiusz Milik's key career stats Appearances Goals Assists Napoli 122 48 5 Ajax 76 47 21 Juventus 75 17 2 Marseille 55 30 3 Gornik Zabrze 40 12 4 Augsburg 20 2 0 Bayer Leverkusen 8 0 2

Granted, the £73,000-a-week Milik may only be a relatively short-term purchase if he does join the Blues, but he has shown what a potent attacker he is throughout his career, during which time he has won two Italian Cups.