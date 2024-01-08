Everton "really like" a Premier League player who has been hailed as "outstanding" for his current club, as journalist Paul Brown delivers the latest on their January plans.

Everton transfer news

The Blues have been linked with lots of players to possibly come in during the January transfer window, giving Sean Dyche the opportunity to bring in the right individuals if he can stay within a rather tight budget, due to Financial Fair Play restrictions. Talleres winger Ramon Sosa is one player who has been linked with a move to Goodison Park, for example, with the 24-year-old seen as an affordable reinforcement to the attacking ranks.

Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has emerged as a loan option for Everton, who could swoop in from under the noses of La Liga side Sevilla, snapping him up for the remainder of the season. It looks as though the Merseysiders are keeping an eye on another current Premier League player, however, according to a fresh claim that has emerged.

Toffees "really like" Harrison Reed

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown admitted that Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed is a player Everton admire, with a January move potentially difficult however due to Marco Silva's affection for the player.

"I've heard links between Everton and Reed before. I do think he is a player that they really like. I can remember, not so long ago, Marco Silva talking him up as a potential England international. He was saying that he was very surprised he hadn't been called up.

"I actually think that it is a strange one right now, in terms of timing, because Everton have got their midfield sorted out at the moment. I think the balance is quite good there, but someone like Reed would come in expecting to start every week. He might not get that opportunity in the way that Dyche likes to set up."

Reed may not be the world's most physically formidable midfielder, but he is an effective footballer who could prove to be a really intelligent addition by Everton this month, with the Blues already boasting plenty of muscle in the likes of Amadou Onana and

Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The 28-year-old has made 17 appearances in the league for Fulham so far this season, but only nine of those have been starts, meaning he could be keen to earn more regular playing time elsewhere. While there is no guarantee that Dyche would find a definite spot for him in his starting lineup, he could be an exciting new option who provides a combination of industry and quality in the middle of the park.

Former Cottagers manager Scott Parker once spoke highly of him, saying: "I was really impressed with him. I thought he was outstanding. We brought him in against Cardiff last week – a tough team and it was difficult for him, and I thought against WBA he was immense really."

Reed has now appeared 102 times in the Premier League, highlighting his experience in the division, and he is also a 14-cap England Under-20 international from earlier in his career, showing that he has real pedigree and could make a difference at Goodison.