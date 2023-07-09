After securing survival on the final day of the last Premier League season, Everton will be looking to endure a slightly more stable campaign in Sean Dyche's first full year in charge at Goodison Park. And goals may be the answer to that.

The Toffees scored just 35 goals, only more than Wolverhampton Wanderers, as main man Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggled with injuries once again, missing a total of 14 games. When he was available, too, the Englishman managed to find the back of the net on just two occasions.

With that said, another forward arriving could benefit Calvert-Lewin and Everton as a whole, and, according to TuttoMercatoWeb, they have put in an offer for Leeds United forward Rodrigo this summer.

The 32-year-old didn't do enough to save Leeds last season, but he did, at least, manage to get his name on the score sheet 13 times in the Premier League, which would have made him Everton's top goalscorer last season in what could have saved them the stress of final day safety.

Transfer insider Dean Jones certainly believes that the Toffees would benefit by signing Rodrigo this summer, who could form a partnership with Calvert-Lewin. Jones told Football FanCast:

"I actually quite like the idea of a Rodrigo and Calvert-Lewin partnership. I think they could quite positively help each other.

"I know he couldn’t keep Leeds in the Premier League last season, but, ultimately, he’s a very good player. When he first came into the Premier League initially, I thought he’d do really well. And if you use him properly and not as an out-and-out nine, I think that Rodrigo could really give Everton a lot."

What role would Rodrigo play at Everton?

Rodrigo's main role at Leeds should have been supplying the goals for Patrick Bamford. But injury issues and a lack of form meant that the Englishman endured a season to forget. This is something that the Spaniard will be hoping to avoid a repeat of with Calvert-Lewin should he complete a move to Goodison Park this summer.

That may not be the case, however. At Everton, Rodrigo could be the man to finally get Calvert-Lewin back on form, who has previously thrived with a strike partner. When playing together with Richarlison in the 20/21 season, the forward scored 16 Premier League goals - his highest-ever total.

Since the Brazilian's departure to Tottenham Hotspur last summer, however, the academy graduate has found the back of the net just twice, albeit with injuries contributing to this.

Rodrigo can replicate that Richarlison impact, however, helping to revive Calvert-Lewin.

When compared to the 20/21 version of the forward, the Leeds United man made more progressive passes per 90, and, like the current Spurs man, made over two shot-creating actions per game, according to FBref. So, the evidence is there that Dyche can form a solid offensive partnership next season.

The £100k-per-week Rodrigo has certainly earned a lot of praise, too, with Sky Sports' Aaron McLean saying during Leeds' victory over Norwich in 2022: "Rodrigo was a livewire in that first half.”

We've seen in the past that strike partnerships can become the key to success for a Dyche side, with a Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes duo helping Burnley to unexpected heights.

Rodrigo and Calvert-Lewin can become the next great duo under Dyche, should the former make the move this summer.