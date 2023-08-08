Highlights

Everton are on the verge of completing a deal for Portuguese winger Youssef Chermiti. Looking beyond that now and Paul Brown has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about who is next on Sean Dyche’s summer wish list.

Who could follow up the Youseff Chermiti signing?

The Athletic are reporting that teenager Youssef Chermiti is set to be the latest arrival at Goodison Park, from Sporting CP.

Two faces who will be familiar to fans of the Premier League have already been snapped up, in the form of Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma. The former has plied his trade in England for many years with the likes of Manchester United, Aston Villa and Watford.

Danjuma meanwhile is best known for excelling with Bournemouth in the Championship- his time with Tottenham Hotspur last season hardly went to plan for either party.

Wilfried Gnonto has been one named linked with Everton as it seems clear that Dyche is still hoping to strengthen in the attacking third. Leeds United are holding out for a fee of £20 million for the young Italian and this could become all the more necessary if anyone is to depart.

Journalist Rudy Galetti, when speaking to GIVEMESPORT, noted that Demarai Gray could move on to pastures new, opening the perfect spot for Gnonto.

What has Paul Brown had to say?

“You may even see him go out on loan at some point before he makes a big breakthrough at Everton, but I don't think anyone should be expecting this to be the striker that comes in and solves all of Everton's issues should Calvert-Lewin get injured again.

"I still think they're in the market for another one with a bit more experience if they can get one on the cheap.

"Chermiti is a long-term project that they hope will come good, and I do think that clubs like Everton need to be signing at least one player like that every summer, so I'm all for it."

Where do Everton need to strengthen?

As previously mentioned, a lot of the rumours surrounding the Toffees point towards new attacking arrivals. Gnonto would be a great asset on the wing but there may be more pressing issues centrally.

As Brown mentioned, Calvert-Lewin’s injury record is far from clean and there is very little depth to cover for the Englishman. Neal Maupay has also had to deal with injuries as well as long spells without any real form in front of goal. After being on the verge of relegation last season, one would think that the Everton hierarchy would be prioritising a move for an out-and-out striker.

One man who could fill that void from within the squad, despite not being a striker, is Danjuma. He was one of the best assets that La Liga had to offer during his time with Villarreal and his struggles at Spurs shouldn’t shine a negative light on him in any way. He is a proven goal scorer and could make a huge difference for Everton if he receives adequate service.