Everton have already added some options in the final third this summer but the business may not be finished there. Journalist Paul Brown has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about the potential of landing a new attacking player from Serie A.

Could this signing make all the difference to Everton?

Everton to date have signed three attacking players to make up for the plight they endured in front of goal last season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been dealt with a rough run of injuries, including issues with his hamstring and knee in 2022/23, leaving the Toffees low on options for players to contribute going forward.

As a result, the trio of Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma and Youssef Chermiti have been brought in by Sean Dyche and co to steer Everton away from another relegation battle.

Harrison arrived on loan from Leeds United, Danjuma joined from Villarreal for the season after struggling to make an impact with Tottenham Hotspur last term and finally, 19-year-old Chermiti was bought from Sporting CP for just over £10 million.

The latest name being linked with Everton is Udinese forward Beto. In the last two league campaigns in Serie A he has hit double digits for goals, a feat he also achieved in his only full season with Portimonense.

At 6 foot 4 inches, Beto’s size could cause issues for a lot of Premier League defences and pose a similar threat to Calvert-Lewin, with the Englishman regularly sidelined with injuries.

Football Insider reported on the interest of Everton in the 25-year-old from Udinese and the fee to secure this deal would be in the region of £26 million, more than double what they have already spent on bringing Chermiti in.

What has Paul Brown had to say?

Journalist Paul Brown has given his opinion to GIVEMESPORT about the links between Everton and Udinese forward Beto.

"I haven't seen enough of Beto to know whether he's the right option for Everton, but I don't think talks are very advanced there.

"I know there's an interest but there's been an interest in several strikers around Europe, so how likely it is for this one to happen, I'm not sure yet. We will have to wait and see."

What else is going on at Everton?

As previously mentioned, the Toffees have been fairly busy this window already as they look to build a squad that can steer them away from any potential relegation battle.

Dyche may go back to Leeds for his transfer targets to follow up on the arrival of Harrison with a potential bid for the young Italian Wilfried Gnonto. He has been vocal about his desire to depart Elland Road following their relegation to the Championship and Jacque Talbot is reporting that a Goodison Park move is what he is pushing for.

Meanwhile, another goalkeeper could be brought to Merseyside in the form of Alex McCarthy. As per Jack Rosser, he may be allowed to leave Southampton on a free transfer due to his wages after they of course suffered relegation too.

Everton aren’t allow in their pursuit of the Saints shot-stopper though with Crystal Palace also monitoring the situation.