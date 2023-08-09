Highlights

Brazilian winger Tete hardly featured as Leicester City were relegated last year. He may get a second chance at Premier League football as Everton are interested in acquiring his services, according to what Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT.

Will Tete secure Premier League move?

Tete managed just 13 top-flight appearances for Leicester as they went out of the division with something of a whimper. It is hardly surprising that the Foxes won’t be renewing their interest in his services, but he may be offered a lifeline when it comes to Premier League action.

Journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu has reported that Tete’s current deal with Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk is set to expire, removing the chance of needing to pay a fee if anyone does come knocking.

One team who could come knocking are Everton who themselves came close to facing the drop last season. There isn’t a whole lot of money available to the Toffees at the moment, meaning that a free transfer coup would work a treat.

Youssef Chermiti is on the verge of joining Everton if reports are to be believed and so Tete may not be the only new face on Merseyside. Arnaut Danjuma meanwhile was announced by the club a couple of weeks ago as having joined from La Liga outfit Villarreal, following on from an underwhelming loan spell with Tottenham Hotspur last campaign.

What has Rudy Galetti said?

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT what the future holds for Tete after his departure from the King Power Stadium back to Ukraine.

“Tete from Shakhtar Donetsk is another name under discussion. His entourage is offering him around Europe and Everton are evaluating the moves to make. Youssef Chermiti from Sporting is a leading into finalisation and is a shot for the future. Over the weekend, he should do his medical visits at the club.”

Where would Tete fit in at Goodison Park?

There has been a lot of turnover in the wide areas of Everton’s squad, most likely the departure of Anthony Gordon. After a very short stint in the first-team, Gordon forced a move through to high-flying Newcastle United and rubbed the fans up the wrong way in the process.

Demarai Gray has filled the Gordon void well but he also could soon be shown the door, making these approaches for the likes of Tete and Wilfried Gnonto all the more understandable.

Injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the sale of Richarlison has really stifled the Everton forward line, not to mention that manager Sean Dyche is hardly known for an attacking or expressive style of play.

Two other names being banded about, as per Goodison News, are relegated duo Che Adams and Patson Daka. Neither exactly excelled for Southampton and Leicester City respectively on their way to the Championship but Adams did score the winner in the first game of the season. It was a finely poised game at 1-1 against Sheffield Wednesday with just a few minutes remaining and then the former Sheffield United man, who entered the game off of the bench, had the decisive touch.