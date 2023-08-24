Highlights Everton are still seeking reinforcements in the summer transfer window after their 4-0 defeat against Aston Villa.

They have already signed Jack Harrison from Leeds United and now they are looking at winger Luis Sinisterra as another potential option.

Signing Sinisterra could greatly improve Everton's attack, as he has proven his ability to score goals and statistically outperformed their current options.

As the summer transfer window comes to a close, Everton are among the clubs still desperately seeking reinforcements, particularly after their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Aston Villa.

So far this summer, Sean Dyche has welcomed a total of four fresh faces, with Leeds United's Jack Harrison being the pick of the bunch.

Now, before the deadline, the Toffees could be heading back to the Yorkshire club for more options.

What's the latest on Luis Sinisterra to Everton?

According to reports, after being informed that Wilfried Gnonto is not for sale this summer by Leeds, Everton have started turning their attention to other options, with one of those being Elland Road winger Luis Sinisterra.

The Toffees, of course, have already taken one of Leeds' options on the wing, in the form of Harrison. Even after seemingly failing in their Gnonto, pursuit, however, they look set to return to the Yorkshire club in pursuit of another one of their star men, as per Football Transfers.

It could certainly be a turbulent end to the transfer window for the Championship, given the Sinisterra interest, and Gnonto's transfer request. Meanwhile, one way or another, Everton want to welcome a Leeds attacker before the deadline slams shut.

Should Everton sign Luis Sinisterra?

Arriving at Elland Road in the summer of last year, Sinisterra has since impressed those in Yorkshire in similar fashion to Gnonto, making Everton's reported interest little surprise.

At 24-years-old, this is a player who should be reaching his prime, too, potentially handing Dyche a key man to boost his toothless attack at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are yet to score a single goal this season, having suffered an opening day 1-0 defeat against Fulham, before being thrashed by Aston Villa. If they push on and secure the arrival of Sinisterra, they will receive a major boost in front of goal.

The Leeds winger found the back of the net a total of seven times in 22 appearances last season, proving his ability to make things happen at Premier League level. One of those seven goals even came against the Merseyside club, as Leeds and Everton battled out a 1-1 draw.

Statistically speaking, meanwhile, Everton would have themselves a major upgrade on Dyche's current options. As per FBref, when compared to Alex Iwobi last season, Sinisterra was involved in more goals, made more progressive carries, and enjoyed more successful take-ons per 90.

The winger has earned some impressive praise throughout the last year or so, too, including from Colombia's Juan Cuardrado, who described his international teammate as an 'animal', via Leeds Live, following his side's 3-2 victory over Mexico, in which Sinisterra netted a brace.

With that said, everything is pointing towards a player who is more than capable of solving plenty of problems at Goodison Park. It remains to be seen whether Everton push on for a deal, though, given their failure to land Gnonto this summer.

As the summer transfer window edges closer and closer to slamming shut, the Toffees may well be one of the most interesting sides to watch in the coming days.