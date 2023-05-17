Football FanCast brings you the latest Everton transfer news and rumours as Sean Dyche looks to bolster his attacking options.

Rodriguez wanted by Premier League trio

El Futbolero Colombia: According to journalist Christian Martin, James Rodriguez could be set for a return to the Premier League, less than two years on from leaving Everton.

Rodriguez was a hit on Merseyside after he signed for Everton from Real Madrid in 2020, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in all competitions despite suffering several injury setbacks, though he never played in front of a full Goodison Park due to the pandemic.

The 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner moved to Al Rayyan in Qatar following Carlo Ancelotti's return to Madrid, with the playmaker since moving on to Olympiacos. The 31-year-old left the Greek club in April, however, and is now a free agent.

While the Toffees are thought to be keen on a Rodriguez return themselves, Martin claims he is also drawing the interest of three Premier League clubs, with Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion cited as possible destinations.

Ramazani on the radar

Fichajes: Everton are said to be scouting Almeria winger Largie Ramazani, who came through the ranks at Manchester United but is enjoying a breakthrough season in La Liga.

Ramazani, 22, has scored three league goals and teed up another in 30 appearances this season, according to Transfermarkt. Almeria are 15th in Spain's top flight, two points clear of danger with two games remaining.

The Belgian is rated at €40m (£35m), while Everton's chances of signing him would rest on them securing their Premier League status for next season.

Toure another attacking option

Daily Mail: Everton are in need of a striker to support the injury-prone Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose fitness has been a constant concern for Dyche, as well as predecessor Frank Lampard.

They could turn to Ramazani's Almeria teammate El Bilal Toure, who has netted six La Liga goals this season, per Soccerway.

The 21-year-old speedster has not featured since March, having suffered a thigh muscle injury while sprinting.

Just as is the case with Ramazani, however, it is claimed Everton will only be able to follow up on their interest should they remain in the Premier League.

Price heading for Belgium

Voetbalkrant: It is believed that Everton are set to lose young midfielder Isaac Price, with Standard Liege seemingly the Northern Ireland international's destination.

Price joined the Toffees at the age of seven and made his first-team debut last season. He has gone on to make three senior appearances, yet has been unable to force his way into Dyche's thinking.

Everton have attempted to tie the 19-year-old down to fresh terms, but Price looks ready to move on, with a report in Sport Witness claiming he travelled to Belgium to put the finishing touches on a switch to Liege.