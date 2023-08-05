Highlights

Everton are 'unlikely' to bring Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia to Goodison Park this summer and will instead target a proven Premier League striker to bulk out their options in the final third, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Is Boulaye Dia coming to Everton this window?

According to La Citta de Salerno via Sport Witness, Dia would be open to spending another year at Salernitana; however, the challenge of playing for Everton in the Premier League could 'captivate' the 26-year-old forward on the same token.

The outlet have claimed that a 'substantial offer' from Everton could tempt Salernitana to sell Dia this window, though the Toffees have decided against paying the Senegalese ace's release clause of €25 million and could offer out-of-favour striker Neal Maupay plus €20 million to try and land the former Villarreal forward.

Last term, Dia put up some excellent numbers in Serie A, registering 16 goals and six assists in 33 appearances over the course of 2022/23, as per Transfermarkt.

Tutto Salernitana via FiorentinaNews claim that both Fiorentina and AC Milan have expressed interest in Dia this summer, though the latter are said to be in a better position to bring the Salernitana forward to the San Siro between now and the close of play in the market.

Everton boss Sean Dyche has already completed two signings this off-season in the form of Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal and Ashley Young on a free deal following the conclusion of his contract at Aston Villa, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown doesn't think Dia joining Everton is a likely scenario and has indicated that a striker with some form of Premier League pedigree is more likely to end up at Goodison Park.

Brown told FFC: "I think if another striker was to come in, it's more likely to be an experienced veteran who knows the Premier League and was playing here last season. I think, while they were very high on Dia and will probably continue to watch him, I can't see a bid being made there. I think it's unlikely that they'd sign him now. "

Which other strikers have Everton been linked with this summer?

According to iNews, Everton are in 'advanced' talks to sign Sporting Clube de Portugal forward Youssef Chermiti for a base fee of £12.8 million that will include a significant sell-on clause for the Portuguese giants.

The Toffees view Chermiti as 'one for the future' and are also prioritising bringing in a more experienced figure to help share the goal burden with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Veteran West Ham United striker Michail Antonio could fit the bill of a seasoned Premier League striker to help lead the line at Goodison Park and is being lined up by Everton, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers following the collapse of his proposed move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq, as per Football Insider.

In a separate report, Football Insider claim Everton, Bournemouth and Wolves are in the mix to sign Southampton attacker Che Adams, who would be keen on a return to the English top-flight ahead of EURO 2024, as his native Scotland are well-placed to qualify for the finals in Germany.